BOT vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Stockholm 2022, Matches 19 & 20

Botkyrka (BOT) will take on Indiska (IND) in back-to-back ECS T10 Stockholm 2022 matches at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Friday, 20 May.

Indiska are coming off a defeat in back-to-back matches against the Stockholm Titans. They will look to get back to winning ways when they face Botkyrka on Friday.

Meanwhile, Botkyrka's three-match winning streak came to an end in the previous game to ZKP by seven wickets. They are currently third in the points standings with three wins from six games, while Indiska are fourth with only two wins from six games.

BOT vs IND Probable Playing 11 Today

BOT XI

Saad Khan (c), Asad Javed, Adeel Asghar (wk), Muhammad Tarar, Kamran Rashid, Osama Qureshi, Imran Merchent, Shani Khawaja, Saberali Syed, Atif Muhammad, Siddharth Saminathan

IND XI

Arijit Ghosh (wk), Sachin Sharma, Gurvinder Singh, Manish Jamwal, Keyur Patel, Arshpreet Singh, Arjun Singh, Tanzim Thobhani, Amandeep Singh, Shubham Saraswat, Sanjay Sareen (c)

Match Details

BOT vs IND, ECS T10 Stockholm 2022, Matches 19 & 20

Date and Time: 20th May 2022, 4:30 and 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The Norsborg Cricket Ground's track usually benefits batters, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 95 runs. However, the surface gives pacers an edge over spinners as it offers movement and has some bounce. Any score over 100 runs could be considered a par total.

Today's BOT vs IND Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Shani Khawaja: He was unable to turn his short innings of 38 runs into a big innings, but he is a destructive batter, therefore he is due for a big innings whenever he gets the chance. Khawaja could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Zeeshan Mahmood: Zeeshan has recently produced all-round performances, scoring 111 runs at an outstanding average of 18.50 and taking three wickets in six games. He is a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Sachin Sharma: He batted brilliantly in this format, scoring 97 runs at an average of 19.40. He has also proven himself to be a wicket-taking bowler for IND with four scalps. Again, a good performance would be expected from him in this game, considering his prowess.

Bowlers

Osama Qureshi: He has looked really good in the format so far, taking five wickets in six games at an average of 12.80. He could be a key pick for your fantasy team.

3 best players to pick in BOT vs IND Dream11 prediction team

Tanzim Thobhani (IND) – 269 points.

Amir Khan-II (BOT) – 127 points.

Keyur Patel (IND) – 94 points.

Important stats for BOT vs IND Dream11 Prediction Team

Saad Khan - 111 runs in eight games; batting average: 18.50

Arijit Ghosh - 87 runs in four games; batting average: 21.75.

Sanjay Sareen - Six wickets in six games; bowling average: 20.83.

BOT vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Stockholm 2022)

BOT vs IND Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Arijit Ghosh, Shani Khawaja, Arjun Singh, Keyur Patel, Atif Muhammad, Sachin Sharma, Gurvinder Singh, Muhammad Tarar, Shubham Saraswat, Atif Muhammad, Osama Quereshi.

Captain: Atif Muhammad. Vice-captain: Muhammad Tarar.

BOT vs IND Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Arijit Ghosh, Shani Khawaja, Arjun Singh, Keyur Patel, Atif Muhammad, Imran Merchent, Gurvinder Singh, Muhammad Tarar, Shubham Saraswat, Atif Muhammad, Osama Quereshi.

Captain: Muhammad Tarar. Vice-captain: Gurvinder Singh.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee