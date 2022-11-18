BOT vs LES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ICC Mens T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022, Match 6

The sixth match of the 2022-23 ICC Men's T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A will see Botswana (BOT) squaring off against Lesotho (LES) at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali, Rwanda, on Thursday, November 18.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BOT vs LES Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

Lesotho won their first match against Mali by 31 runs. Botswana, on the other hand, lost their first match against Rwanda by five wickets.

Botswana will give it their all to win the match and get their first win of the tournament, but Lesotho have a better squad and are expected to win this encounter.

BOT vs LES Match Details

The sixth match of the 2022-23 ICC Men's T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A will be played on November 18 at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali. The game is set to start at 1:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BOT vs LES, Match 6

Date and Time: 18th November 2022, 1:00 pm IST

Venue: Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center, Kigali

Pitch Report

The surface at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

BOT vs LES Form Guide

BOT - L N/R

LES - W

BOT vs LES Probable Playing XI

BOT Playing XI

No injury updates

Karabo Motlhanka ©, Boteng Maphosa, Thatayaone Tshose, Tharindu Perera, Mmoloki Mooketsi, Phemelo Silas, Valentine Mbazo (wk), Reginald Nehonde, Katlo Piet, Vinoo Balakrishnan, Dhruv Maisuria.

LES Playing XI

No injury updates

Chachole Tlali (c & wk), Mohammad Maaz Khan, Samir Patel, Mpiti Lerotholi, Waseem Yaqoob, Yahya Jakda, Mohleki Leoela, Mohammad Arbaaz, Thamae Gladwin, Tsepiso Chaoana, Molai Matsau.

BOT vs LES Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

V Mbazo

V Mbazo is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. S Patel is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

P Silas

V Balakrishnan and P Silas are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. K Motlhanka has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

R Nehonde

T Gladwin and R Nehonde are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. T Tshose is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

D Maisuria

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Maisuria and D Maisuria. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Matsau is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BOT vs LES match captain and vice-captain choices

R Nehonde

R Nehonde is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic leagues.

P Silas

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for batters, you can make P Silas the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bat in the top order.

5 Must-Picks for BOT vs LES, Match 6

P Silas

K Motlhanka

R Nehonde

T Gladwin

T Tshose

Botswana vs Lesotho Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Botswana vs Lesotho Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Patel, C Tlali

Batters: P Silas, K Motlhanka, V Balakrishnan

All-rounders: T Gladwin, R Nehonde, T Tshose

Bowlers: D Maisuria, M Matsau, T Chaoana

Botswana vs Lesotho Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Patel

Batters: T Perera, K Motlhanka, M Arbaaz

All-rounders: T Gladwin, R Nehonde, T Tshose, W Yaqoob

Bowlers: D Maisuria, Y Jakda, T Chaoana

Poll : 0 votes