BOT vs LKP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Stockholm 2022, Matches 15 & 16

Botkyrka (BOT) will take on Linkoping (LKP) in back-to-back ECS T10 Stockholm 2022 matches at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Thursday, 19 May.

Botkyrka have had an average tournament thus far, winning two of their four games. They will come into the match on the back of a 50-run victory over the Stockholm Tigers.

Linkoping, on the other hand, are coming off a five-wicket loss to the Stockholm Tigers and have lost three of their last six games. They are currently second in the standings, while Linkoping are third.

BOT vs LKP Probable Playing 11 Today

BOT XI

Tahir Tarar, Zeeshan Mahmood (c), Shani Khawaja (wk), Gurpal Randhawa, Osama Qureshi, Hayat Eatsham, Muhammad Ashfag, Imran Merchent, Asif Khan, Sufyan Gohar, Muhammad Chaudhry

LKP XI

Roohul Halim, Saad Khan (c), Asad Javed, Chittesh Ravichandran, Adeel Asghar (wk), Ankit Naik, Kamran Rashid, Ali Raza, Muhammad Moeez, Saud Ahmed, Atif Muhammad

Match Details

BOT vs LKP, ECS T10 Stockholm 2022, Matches 15 & 16

Date and Time: 19th May 2022, 4:30 and 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm

Pitch Report

Bowlers are expected to have the upper hand on this surface, especially in the first innings. Bowlers have mostly dominated on this track so far, and that trend is expected to continue in this game. Anything above 90 runs could be a par-score on this track.

Today's BOT vs LKP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Roohul Halim: He has smashed 133 runs at an excellent average of 26.60 in six innings in the competition so far, and has been decent behind the stumps as well. He will be keen to deliver in this game.

Batters

Asad Javed: Javed has been one of the most consistent performers with the ball for his team. He has picked up six wickets at an average of 16.45 in six games this season. That makes him a must-have in your BOT vs LKP Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Muhammad Tarar: Mistry is one of the top all-rounders of his team. He has picked up five wickets at an average of 12.40 in four games this season. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your BOT vs LKP Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Kamran Rashid: He has looked in good form in recent games and could be a key pick for your fantasy team. He has picked up seven wickets in six games at an outstanding average of 8.14.

Top 3 best players to pick in BOT vs LKP Dream11 prediction team

Imran Merchant (BOT) – 114 points.

Atif Muhammad (LKP) – 99 points.

Zeeshan Mahmood (BOT) – 279 points.

Key stats for BOT vs LKP Dream11 prediction team

Shani Khawaja - 101 runs in four games; batting average: 33.66

Ankit Naik - 68 runs in six games; batting average: 17.68.

Saberali Syed - Seven wickets in four games; bowling average: 8.14.

BOT vs LKP Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Stockholm 2022)

BOT vs LKP Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shani Khawaja, Ankit Naik, Zeeshan Mahmood, Asad Javed, Tahir Tarar, Gurpal Randhawa, Imran Merchent, Ali Raza, Osama Qureshi, Kamran Rashid, Atif Muhammad

Captain: Tahir Tarar. Vice-captain: Asad Javed.

BOT vs LKP Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Roohul Halim, Saad Khan, Ankit Naik, Zeeshan Mahmood, Asad Javed, Tahir Tarar, Imran Merchent, Muhammad Moeez, Osama Qureshi, Kamran Rashid, Asif Khan

Captain: Zeeshan Mahmood. Vice-captain:Roohul Halim.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee