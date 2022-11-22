BOT vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022, Match 17

The 17th match of the ICC Men's T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022 will see Botswana (BOT) squaring off against Mali (MAL) at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City on Tuesday, November 22. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BOT vs MAL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and pitch reports.

Mali have won none of their last four matches. Botswana, on the other hand, have won one of their last three games and will be curious to make a comeback in the tournament.

Mali will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Botswana have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BOT vs MAL Match Details

The 17th match of the ICC Men's T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022 will be played on November 22 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City. The game is set to take place at 3:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BOT vs MAL, Match 17

Date and Time: 22nd November 2022, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali City

Pitch Report

The surface at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

BOT vs MAL Form Guide

BOT - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

MAL - Won 0 of their last 4 matches

BOT vs MAL Probable Playing XI

BOT Playing XI

No injury updates

Karabo Motlhanka ©, Boteng Maphosa, Thatayaone Tshose, Tharindu Perera, Mmoloki Mooketsi, Phemelo Silas, Valentine Mbazo (wk), Reginald Nehonde, Katlo Piet, Vinoo Balakrishnan, Dhruv Maisuria

MAL Playing XI

No injury updates

Mahamadou Diaby, Mohamed Coulibaly, Mamadou Sidibe, Lassina Berthe, Cheick Amala Keita ©, Mamadou Diawara, Theodore Macalou, Sanze Kamate, Sekou Diaby, Daouda Traore (wk), Lamissa Sanogo

BOT vs MAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

D Traore

D Traore is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. V Mbazo is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

K Motlhanka

P Silas and K Motlhanka are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Simbo has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

R Nehonde

M Coulibaly and R Nehonde are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. T Tshose is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Goutoubou

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Goutoubou and D Maisuria. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. L Sanogo is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BOT vs MAL match captain and vice-captain choices

R Nehonde

R Nehonde is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic leagues. He has already earned 234 points in the last three matches.

K Motlhanka

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, you can make K Motlhanka the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bat in the top order. He has earned 232 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for BOT vs MAL, Match 17

K Motlhanka

R Nehonde

D Maisuria

T Macalou

T Tshose

Botswana vs Mali Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Botswana vs Mali Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: V Mbazo, D Traore

Batters: M Simbo, V Balakrishnan, P Silas, K Motlhanka

All-rounders: T Tshose, R Nehonde

Bowlers: S Goutoubou, D Maisuria, L Sanogo

Botswana vs Mali Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: V Mbazo, D Traore

Batters: C Amala, T Perera, K Motlhanka

All-rounders: T Tshose, R Nehonde, T Macalou, M Samba

Bowlers: S Goutoubou, D Maisuria, M Mooketsi

Poll : 0 votes