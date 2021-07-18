BOT vs PF Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Sweden match - July 19th, 2021

Botkryka will meet Pakistanska Forening in the opening encounter of the ECS T10 Sweden 2021 at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Monday.

Botkryka are the newcomers and therefore will be making their maiden ECS appearance this season. Forening, on the other hand, are the defending champions, having won the ECS T10 Sweden 2020.

They were unbeaten all the way as they won the first-ever ECS tournament in Sweden. They will be eager to kick-start their title defense on a winning note this year.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked as captain and vice-captain of your Dream11 team ahead of the ECS T10 Sweden 2021 match.

Botkryka all-rounder Rehman Abdul is likely to bat in the top order. He is an attacking batsman and can also give his skipper handy overs with the ball. He has a reputation for picking up wickets at regular intervals. Abdul will be a key player for his side in their debut ECS T10 Sweden season.

Right-arm medium pacer Muhammad Bilal was the highest wicket-taker for Forening in the previous ECS T10 Sweden edition. He picked up eight wickets at an average of 5.57 and an economy of just 5.75.

Bilal was also the fourth-highest wicket-taker overall in the previous season. He, therefore, is a key addition to your Dream11 team for this match.

Forening all-rounder Sameer Ali Khan was instrumental in his team’s success in the previous season. He scored 106 runs from seven games, including an unbeaten 46 in the final. He also picked up eight wickets and was the joint-highest wicket-taker for his side in the ECS T10 Sweden 2020.

Khan maintained an impressive economy of 6.66 throughout the season. He is someone who can earn your Dream11 team extra points with both bat and ball and therefore is a must-pick.

