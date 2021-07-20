BOT vs PF Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Sweden match - July 21st, 2021

Botkyrka will face Pakistanska Forening in Match No. 9 of the ECS T10 Sweden 2021 at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Wednesday.

Pakistanska Forening are at the top of the table with eight points. They have won all four of their games so far and are the team to beat in the ECS T10 Sweden 2021. Botkyrka, on the other hand, are in second with four points. Both teams are coming off wins from their previous games.

Pakistanska Forening beat Botkyrka when the two sides met in the opening encounter of the ECS T10 Sweden 2021. On that note, here are three players who can be picked as the captain and vice-captain of your Dream11 team ahead of the upcoming ECS T10 Sweden fixture.

#3 Faraan Chaudry

Faraan Chaudry is the leading run-scorer for Pakistanska Forening in the ECS T10 Sweden 2021 so far. The right-handed batsman has scored 72 runs from four games at a strike rate of 175.61. He scored an unbeaten 35 against Stockholm, which is also his highest score in the tournament so far.

#2 Zubair Aslam

Zubair Aslam is the leading wicket-taker for Pakistanska Forening. He has picked up six wickets so far in the ongoing edition of the ECS T10 Sweden 2021. The right-arm pacer has an average of 5.16, an economy of 6.20 and a strike rate of five.

Aslam picked up four wickets against Umea in his team’s previous outing, giving away only 11 runs in his two overs.

#1 Tahir Tarar

Botkyrka all-rounder Tahir Tarar is the leading run-scorer for his side thus far. The right-handed batsman has scored 72 runs from three games, averaging 24 with a strike rate of 120. He is also the joint-highest wicket-taker for his side this season. The right-arm pacer has picked up five wickets with an economy of 6.16.

Tahir Tarar displayed his all-round abilities in his side’s previous match against Stockholm. He first scored 38 runs from 24 deliveries, striking at 158.3 and then returned to pick up two wickets. Therefore, he is a must-pick for your Dream11 team.

