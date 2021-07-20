BOT vs PF Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for today’s ECS T10 Sweden Match - July 21, 2021

Botkyrka will lock horns with Pakistanska Forening in the ninth match of the ECS T10 Sweden at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Wednesday.

Botkyrka are having a decent ECS T10 Sweden campaign so far, winning two out of their three matches and are currently placed in second spot in the Group A points table. Botkyrka beat Stockholm by 11 runs in their last game. They will need to be at their best to defeat table-toppers Pakistanska Forening on Wednesday.

Pakistanska Forening, on the other hand, are having a tremendous season so far. They have won all four of their ECS T10 Sweden matches and are comfortably perched atop the Group A points table. They beat Stockholm convincingly by nine wickets in their last match. The table-toppers will be looking forward to picking up a win against Botkyrka and stretching their winning streak to five games.

Both teams have some quality players in their ranks and we should be in for a thrilling ECS T10 Sweden contest at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Wednesday.

Squads to choose from

Botkyrka

Asad Iqbal, Wasif Muhammad, Tahir Tarar (C), Osama Qureshi, Zeeshan Mahmood, Gurpal Randhawa, Aamer Riaz, Nadeem Ali, Qasib Rashid, Shani Khawaja, Ali Hassani (WK), Asif Khan, Faisal Mushtaq, Ahmed Zulfiqar, Rehman Abdul and Muhammad Ashfaq.

Pakistanska Forening

Faraan Chaudhry, Abdullah Khalil, Sameer Ali Khan, Kamran Zia (WK), Mohammed Vajjih Ali, Muhammad Waqqas Vaince, Bilal Muhammad (C), Zubair Aslam, Waqar Hassan, Imam Din, Usama Chaudhry, Khalil Jalali, Shari Shaji, Qamri Gujjar, Farrukh Ilyas, Shahzaib Gul, Jitender Singh, Aljabbar Hussain, Ali Husnain, Sheharyar Raza, Ali Usman, Hammad Iftikhar, Rukhsar Ahmed, Talha Mustafa, Jamal Awan and Muhammad Abdullah.

Probable Playing XIs

Botkyrka

Tahir Tarar (C), Shani Khawaja, Ali Hassani (WK), Zeeshan Mahmood, Ahmed Zulfiqar, Muhammad Ashfaq, Wasif Muhammad, Osama Qureshi, Nadeem Ali, Asif Khan, Faisal Mushtaq.

Pakistanska Forening

Bilal Muhammad (C), Faraan Chaudhry, Kamran Zia (WK), Waqar Hassan, Sameer Ali Khan, Shari Shaji, Usama Chaudhry, Zubair Aslam, Abdullah Khalil, Khalil Jalali, Jamal Awan.

Match Details

Match: Botkyrka vs Pakistanska Forening, Match 9, ECS T10 Sweden

Date & Time: 21st July 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Norsborg Cricket Ground has dramatically favored the bowlers in the last couple of ECS T10 Sweden matches, with the batsmen having struggled to play big shots on this ground. The pacers, who will get some movement early on with the new ball, are expected to dictate the proceedings of the game. The wicket tends to further slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to chase. Teams winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a big total on the board.

ECS T10 Sweden Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BOT vs PF)

BOT vs PF Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Sweden

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Usama Chaudhry, Faraan Chaudhry, Shani Khawaja, Ahmed Zulfiqar, Sameer Ali Khan, Khalil Jalali, Tahir Tarar, Zeeshan Mahmood, Zubair Aslam, Jamal Awan, Bilal Muhammad.

Captain: Sameer Ali Khan. Vice-captain: Zeeshan Mahmood.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Usama Chaudhry, Waqar Hassan, Faraan Chaudhry, Shani Khawaja, Sameer Ali Khan, Khalil Jalali, Tahir Tarar, Zeeshan Mahmood, Zubair Aslam, Bilal Muhammad, Osama Qureshi.

Captain: Khalil Jalali. Vice-captain: Tahir Tarar.

Edited by Samya Majumdar