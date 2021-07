BOT vs PF Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for today’s ECS T10 Sweden match - July 19th, 2021

Botkyrka and Pakistanska Forening will lock horns in the season opener of ECS T10 Sweden at Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Monday.

One of Sweden's oldest clubs, Botkyrka will have a good mixture of youngsters and experienced cricketers in their debut ECS season. Botkyrka will aim to make their debut memorable with a victory over the formidable Pakistanska Forening.

Pakistanska Forening will enter the tournament as defending champions after they defeated Sigtuna CC in last season’s grand finale. The club will start the competition as strong favorites as they have several match-winners in their squad.

Squads to choose from

Botkyrka

Aamer Riaz, Ahmed Zulfiqar, Ali Hassani, Asad Iqbal, Asif Khan, Faisal Mushtaq, Gurupal Randhawa, Muhammad Ashfaq, Nadeem Ali, Osama Qureshi, Qasib Rashid, Rehman Abdul, Shani Khawaja, Tahir Tarar, Wasif Muhammad, Zeeshan Mahmood

Pakistanska Forening

Abdullah Khalil, Ali Husnain, Ali Usman, Aljabbar Hussain, Bilal Muhammad, Faraan Chaudhary, Farrukh Ilyas, Hammad Iftikhkar, Imam Din, Jawan Awan, Jitender Singh, Kamran Zia, Khalil Jalali, Mohammad Vajjih Ali, Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Waqqas Vaince, Qamrii Gujjar, Ruksar Ahmed, Sameer Ali Khan, Shahzaib Gul, Shari Shaji, Sheharyar Raza, Talha Mustafa, Usama Chaudhary, Waqar Hasan, Zubair Aslam

Probable Playing XIs

Botkyrka

Aamer Riaz, Ahmed Zulfiqar, Wasif Muhammad, Muhammad Ashfaq, Gurpal Randhawa, Rehman Abdul, Shani Khawaja, Muhammad Tarar, Asif Khan, Osama Qureshi, Zeeshan Mahmood

Pakistanska Forening

Ali Husnain, Imam Din, Sameer Ali Khan, Waqar Hasan, Mohammad Vajjih Ali, Muhammad Waqqas Vaince, Bilal Muhammad, Faraan Chaudhary, Khalil Jalali, Zubair Aslam, Ali Usman

Match Details

Match: Botkyrka vs Pakistanska Forening, Match 1

Date and Time (IST): 19th July, 12:30 PM

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The 22-yard strip at Norsborg Cricket Ground is a beautiful wicket to bat on. Bowlers will have to toil hard if they are to restrict the batting side to a below-par score. Last season, we witnessed scores of around 120-130 and we can expect similar scores in the 2021 edition as well.

Bowlers have done decently well in the second half of the game and thus teams might look to bat first.

ECS T10 Sweden Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BOT vs PF)

BOT vs PF Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Wasif Muhammad, Imam Din, Muhammad Ashfaq, Ali Husnain, Faraan Chaudhary, Gurpal Randhawa, Rehman Abdul, Khalil Jalali, Zubair Aslam, Aamer Riaz, Muhammad Waqqas Vaince

Captain: Faraan Chaudhary Vice-captain: Khalil Jalali

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Wasif Muhammad, Imam Din, Muhammad Ashfaq, Ali Husnain, Waqar Hasan, Gurpal Randhawa, Rehman Abdul, Sameer Ali Khan, Zeeshan Mahmood, Aamer Riaz, Muhammad Waqqas Vaince

Captain: Wasif Muhammad Vice-captain: Imam Din

Edited by Prem Deshpande