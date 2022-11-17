The 1st match of the ICC Men's T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022 will see Botswana (BOT) squaring off against Rwanda (RWA) at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda on Thursday, November 17. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BOT vs RWA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and pitch reports.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament after a successful domestic season. Rwanda has a lot of experienced and in-form players, whereas Botswana is a young squad of promising players.

Botswana will give it their all to win the match and start the tournament on a positive note, but Rwanda have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BOT vs RWA Match Details

The 1st match of the ICC Men's T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022 will be played on November 17 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BOT vs RWA, Match 1

Date and Time: 17th November 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda

Pitch Report

The surface at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase the target on this pitch.

BOT vs RWA Form Guide

BOT - Will be playing their first match

RWA - Will be playing their first match

BOT vs RWA Probable Playing XI

BOT Playing XI

No injury updates

Reginald Nehonde, Karabo Motlhanka ©, Vinoo Balakrishnan, Valentine Mbazo (wk), Inzimamul Master, Thatayaone Tshose, Mmoloki Mooketsi, Dhruv Maisuria, Boteng Maphosa, Zain Abbasi, Phemelo Silas.

RWA Playing XI

No injury updates

Didier Ndikubwimana (wk), Orchide Tuyisenge, Wilson Niyitanga, Oscar Manishimwe, Jean Hakizimana, Clinton Rubagumya ©, Martin Akayezu, Kevin Irakoze, Yvan Mitari, Eric Kubwimana, Ignace Ntirenganya.

BOT vs RWA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

V Mbazo

V Mbazo is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. O Manishimwe is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

O Tuyisenge

O Tuyisenge and P Silas are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. E Niyomugabo has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

R Nehonde

E Sebareme and R Nehonde are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. C Rububagumya is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

D Maisuria

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Maisuria and K Irakoze. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Mooketsi is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BOT vs RWA match captain and vice-captain choices

R Nehonde

R Nehonde is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic leagues.

E Niyomugabo

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for batters, you can make E Niyomugabo the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bat in the top order.

5 Must-Picks for BOT vs RWA, Match 1

P Silas

E Niyomugabo

R Nehonde

O Tuyisenge

C Rububagumya

Botswana vs Rwanda Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Botswana vs Rwanda Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: O Manishimwe, V Mbazo

Batters: P Silas, E Niyomugabo, O Tuyisenge

All-rounders: C Rububagumya, E Sebareme, R Nehonde

Bowlers: D Maisuria, K Irakoze, M Mooketsi

Botswana vs Rwanda Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: V Mbazo

Batters: P Silas, E Niyomugabo, O Tuyisenge

All-rounders: C Rububagumya, E Sebareme, R Nehonde, T Tshose

Bowlers: D Maisuria, K Irakoze, Z Bimenyimana

Poll : 0 votes