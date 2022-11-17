BOT vs SEY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022, Match 4

The 4th match of the ICC Men's T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022 will see Botswana (BOT) square off against Seychelles (SEY) at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali on Thursday, November 17.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BOT vs SEY Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

Seychelles will be playing their first match of the tournament after a successful domestic season. Botswana, on the other hand, lost their first match against Rwanda by five wickets.

Botswana will give it their all to win the match and start the tournament on a positive note. However, Seychelles have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BOT vs SEY Match Details

The 4th match of the ICC Men's T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022 will be played on November 17 at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali.

The game is set to take place at 5:15 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BOT vs SEY, Match 4

Date and Time: November 17, 2022, 5:15 pm IST

Venue: Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center, Kigali

Pitch Report

The surface at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

BOT vs SEY Form Guide

BOT - L

SEY - Will be playing their first match

BOT vs SEY Probable Playing XI

BOT Playing XI

No injury updates.

Reginald Nehonde, Karabo Motlhanka, Vinoo Balakrishnan, Valentine Mbazo (wk), Inzimamul Master, Thatayaone Tshose, Mmoloki Mooketsi, Dhruv Maisuria, Boteng Maphosa, Zain Abbasi, Phemelo Silas.

SEY Playing XI

No injury updates.

Thimeera Madushanka, Abhijit Pednekar (wk), Mazharul Islam, Rashen De Silva, Santosh Pillay, Kelvin Deso, Krishna Naidoo, Thiwanka Rajapaksa, Lalji Hirani, Mukesh Vadodariya, Rukmal Samaratunga.

BOT vs SEY Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

V Mbazo

V Mbazo is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. A Pednekar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

R De Silva

R De Silva and P Silas are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. T Madushanka has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

R Nehonde

K Deso and R Nehonde are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. T Tshose is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

D Maisuria

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Maisuria and L Hirani. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Mooketsi is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BOT vs SEY match captain and vice-captain choices

R Nehonde

R Nehonde is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic leagues.

R De Silva

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for batters, you can make R De Silva the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bat in the top order.

5 Must-Picks for BOT vs SEY, Match 4

P Silas

R De Silva

R Nehonde

T Madushanka

K Deso

Botswana vs Seychelles Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points.

Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Botswana vs Seychelles Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: V Mbazo, A Pednekar.

Batters: P Silas, R De Silva, T Madushanka.

All-rounders: K Deso, R Nehonde, T Tshose.

Bowlers: D Maisuria, M Mooketsi, L Hirani.

Botswana vs Seychelles Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Pednekar.

Batters: P Silas, R De Silva, V Balakrishnan.

All-rounders: K Deso, R Nehonde, T Tshose, K Naidoo.

Bowlers: D Maisuria, M Mooketsi, L Hirani.

