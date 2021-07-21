BOT vs STO Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Sweden match - July 22nd, 2021

Botkyrka and Stockholm will go up against each other in Match No.15 of the ECS T10 Sweden 2021 at the Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm, on Thursday.

Botkyrka has six points, with three wins from their five games so far in the ECS T10 Sweden 2021. Stockholm, on the other hand, are third in the table with four points. Botkyrka won their previous game against the Forenom Royals and have enjoyed a good campaign so far, while Stockholm have had an average tournament and will want to pick up momentum going forward.

Let's take a look at three players who can be captain or vice-captain picks for your Dream11 team for the ECS T10 Sweden 2021 clash between Botkyrka and Stockholm.

#3 Archan Vaidya

Left-handed batsman Archan Vaidya has scored 112 runs for Stockholm from just two games. In one of their recent games against Umea, he slammed a blistering 28-ball 77. The innings was laced with 5 fours and 6 sixes, at a strike rate of 275.

#2 Ahmed Zulfiqar

Ahmed Zulfiqar is the leading run-scorer for Botkyrka in the ongoing ECS T10 Sweden 2021 so far. He has scored 102 runs from just three games, averaging 34 with a strike rate of 178.94. His highest score in the tournament thus far has come against the very same team – Stockholm. He scored 43 runs when the two sides met previously. Therefore, he is a key addition to your Dream11 team.

#1 Tahir Tarar

Botkyrka all-rounder Tahir Tarar has been a vital cog for his side in this edition of the ECS T10 Sweden. He has contributed with both bat and ball. Tahir has picked up 6 wickets from 5 games so far. The right-arm quick has an economy of 6.30.

Moreover, he has also scored 87 runs. His highest score of 38 also came against Stockholm when the two sides last met in the tournament. Tahir’s all-round abilities make him a must-pick for your Dream11 team.

