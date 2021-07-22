BOT vs STO Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Sweden Match - July 22, 2021

Botkyrka will lock horns with Stockholm in the 15th match of the ECS T10 Sweden at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Thursday.

Botkyrka are having a decent ECS T10 Sweden campaign so far, winning three out of their five matches and are currently placed in second spot in the Group A points table. Botkyrka will head into Thursday's encounter on the back of a six-wicket victory over the Forenom Royals. They will be looking forward to picking up a win against Stockholm and further strengthening their position in the points table.

Stockholm, on the other hand, were phenomenal in their last ECS T10 Sweden game wherein they registered an eight-run win over Umea. They have managed to pick up two wins from their five matches and are currently placed in third spot in the Group A points table. Stockholm will have to be at their best to defeat the higher-seeded Botkyrka side.

When the two teams met earlier this season in the ECS T10 Sweden, Botkyrka registered a 11-run victory over Stockholm and will be starting as favorites to win today's game too.

Squads to choose from

Botkyrka

Asad Iqbal (C), Wasif Muhammad, Tahir Tarar, Osama Qureshi, Zeeshan Mahmood, Gurpal Randhawa, Aamer Riaz, Nadeem Ali, Qasib Rashid, Shani Khawaja, Ali Hassani (WK), Asif Khan, Faisal Mushtaq, Ahmed Zulfiqar, Rehman Abdul and Muhammad Ashfaq.

Stockholm

Himanshu Patel, Abhishek Mathur, Kaushik Vats, Chenna Nali (C), Santhosh Yadlapalli, Avinash Upadhyaya, Vinod Chalindra, Jyotimoi Saikia (WK), Rajesh Lal, Karthik Jayachandran, Rakesh Kumar, Ankit Tiwari, Archan Vaidya, Deepjagan Singh, Sridhar Pokala, Shiva Arsi, Goutam Ramamurthy, Harlagan Sandhu, Praveen Natarajan, Neil Tagare, Kunal Panchal, Manoj Tomar and Satya Meka.

Probable Playing XIs

Botkyrka

Asad Iqbal (C), Tahir Tarar, Shani Khawaja, Ali Hassani (WK), Zeeshan Mahmood, Gurpal Randhawa, Ahmed Zulfiqar, Muhammad Ashfaq, Osama Qureshi, Asif Khan, Faisal Mushtaq.

Stockholm

Chenna Nali (C), Archan Vaidya, Jyotimoi Saikia (WK), Vinod Chalindra, Ankit Tiwari, Manoj Tomar, Kunal Panchal, Deepjagan Singh, Harlagan Sandhu, Kaushik Vats, Sridhar Pokala.

Match Details

Match: Botkyrka vs Stockholm, Match 15, ECS T10 Sweden

Date & Time: 22nd July 2021, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Norsborg Cricket Ground has turned out to be a tricky one with an average first innings score of 96 runs. A few teams failed to score big on this wicket while others studied the pitch pretty well and managed to reap fruitful rewards. The pacers, who will get some movement early on with the new ball, are expected to dictate the proceedings in today's game. The batsmen will need to be wary of their shot selection on this two-paced wicket. The Norsborg Cricket Ground witnessed the 100-run mark being breached on three of the four occasions on Wednesday. Teams winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a big total on the board.

ECS T10 Sweden Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BOT vs STO)

BOT vs STO Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Sweden

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jyotimoi Saikia, Vinod Chalindra, Archan Vaidya, Shani Khawaja, Ahmed Zulfiqar, Tahir Tarar, Zeeshan Mahmood, Gurpal Randhawa, Faisal Mushtaq, Manoj Tomar, Deepjagan Singh.

Captain: Zeeshan Mahmood. Vice-captain: Tahir Tarar.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jyotimoi Saikia, Vinod Chalindra, Archan Vaidya, Shani Khawaja, Ahmed Zulfiqar, Tahir Tarar, Zeeshan Mahmood, Gurpal Randhawa, Osama Qureshi, Manoj Tomar, Deepjagan Singh.

Captain: Tahir Tarar. Vice-captain: Archan Vaidya.

Edited by Samya Majumdar