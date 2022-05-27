BOT vs STT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Stockholm 2022, 1st Quarter-Final

The Stockholm Tigers (STT) will take on Botkyrka (BOT) in the first quarter-final of the ECS T10 Stockholm 2022 matches at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Friday.

Botkyrka had a decent group stage, finishing second behind Alby Zalmi in Group A. The likes of Shani Khawaja and Zeeshan Mahmood have been decent, chipping in with valuable contributions at the time of need.

However, they face a tricky test against Stockholm Tigers, who have blown hot and cold in this tournament. With four wins in eight games, the Tigers gave a good account of themselves although they will need to be at their best against a strong Botkyrka side.

With a place in the semi-final in the offing, an intriguing game beckons in Stockholm.

BOT vs STT Probable Playing 11 Today

BOT XI

Tahir Tarar, Shani Khawaja, Zeeshan Mahmood, Gurpal Randhawa, Imran Merchant, Ahmed Zulfiqar, Osama Qureshi, Muhammad Ashfaq, Asad Iqbal (c), Amir Khan and Faisal Mushtaq

STT XI

Kawser Ahmed, Shaurav Sarkar, Arif Hossain, Faruk Ahmed (c), Humayun Jyoti (wk), Rizvi Hoque, Raz Imtiaz, Shahnawazur Rahman, Monjurul Akash, Sayem Chowdhury and Nazmul Hashan.

Match Details

BOT vs STT, ECS T10 Stockholm 2022, 1st Quarter-Final

Date and Time: 27th May 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The pitch is a decent batting track with little help available for the bowlers. While the new ball should do a bit early on, the batters will look to attack the square boundaries and maximize the powerplay phase. There could be a hint of inconsistent bounce, with the spinners also getting some help in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first and put some runs on the board with 90-100 being a good total at this venue.

Today’s BOT vs STT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Shani Khawaja: Shani Khawaja has been in decent form for Botkyrka this season, scoring valuable runs in the to-order. While his ability to clear boundaries at will is noteworthy, Khawaja is also known for his knack of scoring big runs. With form and experience on his side, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Faruk Ahmed: Faruk Ahmed is the highest runscorer in the series with the Stockholm Tigers star coming up with big knocks consistently. While he has done well in an enforcer's role, Ahmed has done brilliantly in crunch moments with the bat in hand. Given Ahmed's record in the last week or so, he is a must-have in your BOT vs STT Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Zeeshan Mahmood: Zeeshan Mahmood is one of the better all-round players in the league, scoring valuable runs and holding his own with the ball too. He has scored quick runs consistently in the middle-order although it is with the ball that he has had the most impact. With his skill-set bound to come in handy, he is a good addition to your BOT vs STT Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Shahnawazur Rahman: Shahnawazur Rahman has been in good form for the Tigers, bowling tough overs and holding his own. The spinner has picked up eight wickets in as many games with his variations serving him well. With the conditions helping his style of bowling, Rahman can be backed to pick a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in BOT vs STT Dream11 prediction team

Faruk Ahmed (STT)

Osama Qureshi (BOT)

Shani Khawaja (BOT)

Important stats for BOT vs STT Dream11 prediction team

Shani Khawaja - 185 runs in 8 ECS T10 Stockholm 2022 matches, Average: 26.42

Faruk Ahmed - 219 runs in 7 ECS T10 Stockholm 2022 matches, SR: 178.04

Shahnawazur Rahman - 8 wickets in 8 ECS T10 Stockholm 2022 matches, Average: 9.37

BOT vs STT Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Stockholm 2022)

BOT vs STT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Imtiaz, S Khawaja, A Hossain, F Ahmed, A Kawser, M Tarar, Z Mahmood, I Merchant, S Rahman, O Qureshi and A Khan

Captain: Z Mahmood, Vice-Captain: F Ahmed

BOT vs STT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Sarkar, S Khawaja, G Randhawa, F Ahmed, A Kawser, M Tarar, Z Mahmood, I Merchant, S Rahman, O Qureshi and A Alam

Captain: F Ahmed, Vice-Captain: S Khawaja

