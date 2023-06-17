BOT vs UGA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Africa Continent Cup T20, Match 13

The 13th match of the Africa Continent Cup T20 will see the Botswana (BOT) squaring off against Uganda (UGA) at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi on Saturday, June 17. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BOT vs UGA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Botswana have won two of their last six matches. Uganda, on the other hand, have been terrific to secure five victories in six appearances.

Botswana will give it their all to win the match, but Uganda are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BOT vs UGA Match Details

The 13th match of the Africa Continent Cup T20 will be played on June 17 at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi. The game is set to take place at 12:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BOT vs UGA, Match 13

Date and Time: 17th June 2023, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Botswana and Kenya, where a total of 260 runs were scored at a loss of 18 wickets.

BOT vs UGA Form Guide

BOT - Won 2 of their last 6 matches

UGA - Won 5 of their last 6 matches

BOT vs UGA Probable Playing XI

BOT Playing XI

No injury updates

Karabo Motlhanka, Thatayaone Tshose, Mmoloki Mooketsi, Phemelo Silas, Valentine Mbazo (wk), Reginald Nehonde, Dhruv Maisuria, Ameer Saiyed, Katlo Piet, Boemo Khumalo, Losika Makgale

UGA Playing XI

No injury updates

Roger Mukasa (wk), Simon Ssesazi, Kenneth Waiswa, Riazat Ali Shah, Dineshkumar Nakrani, Alpesh Ramjani, Brian Masaba (c), Cyrus Kakuru, Frank Nsubuga, Bilal Hassan, Henry Senyondo

BOT vs UGA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Mukasa

R Mukasa is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. V Mbazo is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

K Motlhanka

S Ssesazi and K Motlhanka are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. R Obuyo played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

D Maisuria

R Ali Shah and D Maisuria are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Ramjani is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

M Mooketsi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Piet and M Mooketsi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. H Ssenyondo is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BOT vs UGA match captain and vice-captain choices

D Maisuria

D Maisuria will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 443 points in the last six matches.

A Ramjani

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Ramjani as he will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 389 points in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for BOT vs UGA, Match 13

A Ramjani

D Maisuria

R Ali Shah

N Nsubuga

K Piet

Botswana vs Uganda Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Botswana vs Uganda Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Mukasa

Batters: S Ssesazi, K Motlhanka

All-rounders: D Maisuria (c), S Nsubuga, A Ramjani, D Nakrani, R Ali Shah (vc)

Bowlers: K Piet, H Ssenyondo, M Mooketsi

Botswana vs Uganda Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Mukasa

Batters: R Obuya, K Motlhanka

All-rounders: D Maisuria (c), S Nsubuga, A Ramjani (vc), D Nakrani, R Ali Shah, V Balakrishnan

Bowlers: K Piet, H Ssenyondo

