BOT vs UGA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ACA T20 Africa T20 2022, Match 1

Botswana (BOT) will face Uganda (UGA) in the first match of the ACA T20 Africa T20 2022 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Thursday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BOT vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for Match 1.

This will be the first match of the tournament for both sides. Botswana have an exciting but inexperienced squad of players. Karabo Mothlhanka and Dhruv Maisuria are expected to be key for them. Meanwhile, Uganda also has a quality side on paper and several of their players have plenty of T20 experience.

BOT vs UGA Match Details, Match 1

The first match of ACA T20 Africa T20 2022 will be played on September 15 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. The match is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BOT vs UGA, ACA T20 Africa T20 2022, Match 1

Date and Time: 15th September, 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni

BOT vs UGA Pitch Report

The surface at Willowmoore Park is well balanced and both bowlers and batters are likely to find assistance here at various stages. The spinners could prove to be crucial in the middle overs of the contest.

BOT vs UGA probable playing 11s for today’s match

Botswana Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Botswana Probable Playing 11

Karabo Mothlhanka (c), Tarindu Perera, Inzimam Master, Vinoo Balakrishnan, Tshepo Phaswana, Reginald Nehonde, Zain Abbasi, Amir Sayeed, Thatyaone Tshose, Mmoloki Moketsi, Dhruv Maisuria

Uganda Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

Uganda Probable Playing 11

Deusdedit Muhumuza (c), Kenneth Waiswa, Simon Ssesazi, Alpesh Ramjani, Riazat Ali Shah, Dineshkumar Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Cosmas Kyewatu, Juma Miyaji

BOT vs UGA Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

K Motlhanka (240 runs and 5 wickets in 11 matches)

K Motlhanka is a pretty solid wicketkeeper choice for your BOT vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Side. The Botswana captain has scored 240 runs and has also taken five wickets in 11 matches.

Top Batter pick

S Ssesazi (731 runs in 24 matches)

S Ssesazi is a great batter with a lot of experience. He has scored 731 runs in 24 matches and will be looking for a big innings here.

Top All-rounder pick

R Ali Shah (673 runs and 23 wickets in 33 matches)

R Ali Shah could prove to be an influential all-rounder for your BOT vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has 673 runs and 23 wickets to his name in 33 games.

Top Bowler pick

D Maisuria (22 wickets in 10 matches)

D Maisuria is expected to lead the bowling unit for Botswana. Having played just 10 matches, he has already scalped 22 wickets.

BOT vs UGA match captain and vice-captain choices

D Nakrani

D Nakrani is an excellent all-rounder who is an instrumental cog in his side’s game. Nakrani has scored 571 runs and has also scalped 29 wickets in 28 games. He could prove to be a fine multiplier pick for your BOT vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Team.

S Ssesazi

S Ssesazi has no shortage of experience or confidence and he will be hoping for a strong tournament here. He has over 700 runs to his name.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BOT vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats D Nakrani 571 runs and 29 wickets S Ssesazi 731 runs R Ali Shah 673 runs and 23 wickets D Maisuria 22 wickets H Ssenyondo 23 wickets

BOT vs UGA match expert tips

D Nakrani also has a lot of international experience and he could be a handy choice for your BOT vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Side.

BOT vs UGA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Head to Head League

BOT vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: F Achelam, K Motlhanka

Batter: R Patel, S Ssesazi, T Perera

All-rounder: D Nakrani, R Nehonde, R Ali Shah

Bowler: D Maisuria, F Nsubuga, H Ssenyondo

BOT vs UGA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Grand League

BOT vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: K Motlhanka

Batter: R Patel, S Ssesazi, T Perera

All-rounder: D Nakrani, R Nehonde, R Ali Shah

Bowler: D Maisuria, F Nsubuga, H Ssenyondo, D Muhumuza

