BOT-W vs SWA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 3

Botswana Women will take on Swaziland Women in the third match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers at the Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1 in Gaborone on Thursday.

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers are being held in Botswana. The top teams will make it to the 2022 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and both Botswana Women and Swaziland Women would want to begin their campaigns on the front foot.

BOT-W vs SWA-W Probable Playing 11 Today

BOT-W XI

Laura Mophakedi, Bontle Madimabe, Florence Samanyika, Kesego Inakale, Thapelo Modise, Shameelah Mosweu, Jacqueline Kgang, Amantle Mokgotlhe, Onneile Keitsemang, Thandiwe Legabile, Precious Modimo

SWA-W XI

Ntombizini Gwebu, Ntombizonke Mkhatshwa, Winile Ginindza, Mawilsia May, Ntombizodwa Mkhatshwa, Telenge Malinga, Nombuso Khumalo, Samkelisiwe Mabuza, Welile Mazibuko, Khulani Masaka, Phindo Dlamini

Match Details

BOT-W vs SWA-W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers, Match 3

Date and Time: 9th September, 2021, 5:45 PM IST

Venue: Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1, Gaborone

Pitch Report

The track is expected to be balanced. Both batters and bowlers are expected to find assistance in equal amounts.

Today’s BOT-W vs SWA-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

N Gwebu could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy team. She’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

W Ginindza is a reliable batter who rarely squanders her wicket. She can play big shots with ease. She usually opens the innings for Swaziland Women.

All-rounders

Jacqueline Kgang is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. She could prove to be a decent multiplier pick for the BOT-W vs SWA-W Dream11 Fantasy Side. She has scored 12 runs and has picked up 3 wickets in 4 T20I matches.

Shameelah Mosweu can also prove to be the difference-maker in this game. She has amassed 110 runs and has scalped 5 wickets in 13 T20I matches.

Bowlers

O Keitsemang will be expected to lead the line with the ball for her side. She has picked up 3 wickets in 9 T20Is.

Top 5 best players to pick in BOT-W vs SWA-W Dream11 prediction team

J Kgang (BOT-W)

S Mosweu (BOT-W)

W Ginindza (SWA-W)

N Mkhatshwa (SWA-W)

O Keitsemang (BOT-W)

Important stats for BOT-W vs SWA-W Dream11 prediction team

J Kgang: 12 runs and 3 wickets

S Mosweu: 110 runs and 5 wickets

F Samanyika: 236 runs and 3 wickets

O Keitsemang: 3 wickets

BOT-W vs SWA-W Dream11 Prediction Today

BOT-W vs SWA-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Gwebu, N Mkhatshwa, W Ginindza, F Samanyika, T Malinga, N Mkhatshwa, J Kgang, S Mosweu, T Legabile, W Mazibuko, O Keitsemang

Captain: J Kgang, Vice-Captain: S Mosweu

BOT-W vs SWA-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Gwebu, N Mkhatshwa, K Inakale, W Ginindza, F Samanyika, N Mkhatshwa, J Kgang, S Mosweu, T Legabile, W Mazibuko, O Keitsemang

Captain: W Ginindza, Vice-Captain: N Mkhatshwa

Edited by Diptanil Roy