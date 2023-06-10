BOT-W vs UG-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Kwibuka Women's T20I, Match 3

The 3rd match of the Kwibuka Women's T20I will see Botswana Women (BOT-W) squaring off against Uganda Women (UG-W) at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre in Kigali City on Saturday, June 10. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BOT-W vs UG-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Earlier in the day, Botswana Women clashed against Rwanda Women. However, it will be the first game for the Uganda Women team.

Botswana Women will give it their all to win the match, but Uganda Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BOT-W vs UG-W Match Details

The 3rd match of the Kwibuka Women's T20I will be played on June 10 at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre in Kigali City. The game is set to take place at 4:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BOT-W vs UG-W, Match 3

Date and Time: 10th June 2023, 4:45 PM IST

Venue: Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre, Kigali City

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially spinners. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat first on used pitch.

BOT-W vs UG-W Form Guide

BOT-W - Will be playing their second game (currently playing in their first)

UG-W - Will be playing their first match

BOT-W vs UG-W Probable Playing XI

BOT-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Laura Mophakedi (wk), Thapelo Modise, Oratile Kgeresi, Tebogo Moitoi, Mercy Dipogiso, Florence Samanyika, Shameelah Mosweu, Goabilwe Matome, Kesego Inakale, Onneile Keitsemang, Tebogo Motlhabaphuti

UG-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Kevin Awino (wk), Prosscovia Alako, Immaculate Nakisuuyi, Rita Musamali, Gloria Obukor, Stephani Nampiina, Janet Mbabazi, Phiona Egaru Kulume, Evelyn Anyipo, Patricia Malemikia, Lorna Anyait

BOT-W vs UG-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Awino

K Awino is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. L Mophakedi is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

P Alako

T Modise and P Alako are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. I Nakisuuyi played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Nampiina

F Samanyike and S Nampiina are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. J Mbabazi is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

C Aweko

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are C Aweko and I Alumo. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. P Mapotsane is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BOT-W vs UG-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Nampiina

S Nampiina will bat in the middle order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

F Samanyike

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make F Samanyike as she will bat in the middle order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for BOT-W vs UG-W, Match 3

F Samanyike

S Nampiina

P Alako

C Aweko

T Modise

Botswana Women vs Uganda Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Botswana Women vs Uganda Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Awino, L Mophakedi

Batters: P Alako (vc), T Modise, I Nakisuuyi

All-rounders: J Mbabazi, F Samanyika, S Nampiina (c)

Bowlers: P Mapotsane, I Alumo, C Aweko

Botswana Women vs Uganda Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Awino

Batters: P Alako, T Modise

All-rounders: J Mbabazi, F Samanyika (vc), S Nampiina (c), S Mosweu, G Matome

Bowlers: P Mapotsane, I Alumo, C Aweko

