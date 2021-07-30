BOT vs HUD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Stockholm 1st Quarter-final

Botkyrka (BOT) will take on Huddinge (HUD) in the first quarter-final of the ECS T10 Stockholm at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Friday.

Botkyrka have been in fine form in the ECS T10 Stockholm, recording five wins and three losses as they finished second in Group A. Huddinge, on the other hand, have been slightly inconsistent in the ECS T10 Stockholm. They have won four out of their eight games and finished third in Group B.

BOT vs HUD Probable Playing 11 Today

Botkyrka: Ahmed Zulfiqar, Shani Khawaja, Tahir Tarar (c), Zeeshan Mahmood, Gurpal Randhawa, Wasif Muhammad, Osama Qureshi, Nadeem Ali, Faisal Mushtaq, Ali Hassani (wk), Rehman Abdul

Huddinge: Abdul Rashid Khan (c & wk), Sami Rahmani, Bakht Pervaiz, Farhad Momand, Saeed Ahmed, Hameed Abdul, Akmal Zuwak, Kamran Momand, Hameed Zuwak, Ilham Ali, Imran Saddad

Match details

BOT vs HUD, 1st quarter-final, ECS T10 Stockholm

Date and Time: July 30th 2021, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm has greatly favored the batsmen. At the end of the group stages, the average first innings score at the venue in completed ECS T10 Stockholm games is around 96 runs. Moreover, 22 matches have been won by teams batting first on this ground.

Today’s BOT vs HUD Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Abdul Rashid Khan – The Huddinge wicket-keeper has chipped in with 94 runs at a strike rate of 159.32.

Batsmen

Ahmed Zulfiqar – Zulfiqar has played just four games in the ECS T10 Stockholm, but he has made substantial contributions, scoring 133 runs at a strike rate of 187.32.

Farhad Momand – The 22-year-old has chipped in nicely with both the bat and ball. He has scored 64 runs while also returning with four wickets in as many overs.

All-rounders

Muhammad Tahir Tarar – Tarar has been one of the best all-rounders in the ECS T10 Stockholm, scoring 125 runs and picking up nine wickets.

Saeed Ahmad – Ahmad is leading the wicket-taking charts for HUD, scalping five wickets. He has also scored 68 runs at a strike rate of 234.48.

Bowlers

Sami Rahmani – Rahmani is another player who has contributed all-round. He has picked up four wickets and has scored 92 runs at a strike rate of 195.74.

Faisal Mushtaq – The 23-year-old seamer has been in good form, taking eight wickets in as many games so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in BOT vs HUD Dream11 prediction team

Muhammad Tahir Tarar (BOT): 566 points

Zeeshan Mahmood (BOT): 485 points

Sami Rahmani (HUD): 405 points

Saeed Ahmed (HUD): 321 points

Faisal Mushtaq (BOT): 316 points

Important stats for BOT vs HUD Dream11 prediction team

Muhammad Tahir Tarar: 125 runs & nine wickets from eight games; SR – 127.55 & ER – 7.62

Ahmed Zulfiqar: 133 runs from four games; SR – 187.32

Sami Rahmani: 92 runs & four wickets; SR – 195.74 & ER – 7.75

Saeed Ahmad: 68 runs & five wickets; SR – 234.48 & ER – 11.61

BOT vs HUD Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Stockholm)

Dream11 Team 1: Botkyrka vs Huddinge - ECS T10 Stockholm 2021 Quarter-final 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abdul Rashid Khan, Farhad Momand, Shani Khawaja, Ahmed Zulfiqar, Saeed Ahmed, Tahir Tarar, Zeeshan Mahmood, Gurpal Randhawa, Sami Rahmani, Hameed Zuwak, Faisal Mushtaq

Captain: Muhammad Tahir Tarar. Vice-captain: Sami Rahmani

Dream11 Team 2: Botkyrka vs Huddinge - ECS T10 Stockholm 2021 Quarter-final 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abdul Rashid Khan, Ali Hassani, Farhad Momand, Shani Khawaja, Ahmed Zulfiqar, Saeed Ahmed, Muhammad Tahir Tarar, Zeeshan Mahmood, Gurpal Randhawa, Sami Rahmani, Hameed Abdul, Faisal Mushtaq

Captain: Muhammad Tahir Tarar. Vice-captain: Zeeshan Mahmood

Edited by Samya Majumdar