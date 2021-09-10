BOT-W vs MOZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier, Match 7

Botswana Women (BOT-W) will face Mozambique Women (MOZ-W) in the seventh match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier at the Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1 in Gaborone on Friday.

Botswana Women had a phenomenal start to the campaign, beating Eswatini Women by 195 runs. Mozambique Women, meanwhile, were bowled out for only 17 against Rwanda Women, who won with 17.5 overs to spare.

BOT-W vs MOZ-W Probable Playing 11 today

Botswana Women: Florence Samanyika, Olebogeng Batisani, Shameelah Mosweu, Laura Mophakedi (c & wk), Thapelo Modise, Amantle Mokgotlhe, Jacqueline Kgang, Botsogo Mpedi, Bontle Madimabe, Thandiwe Legabile, Tuelo Shadrack

Mozambique Women: Olga Matsolo (c), Cecelia Murrombe, Palmira Cuinica (wk), Christina Magaia, Tania Chiracheque, Alcinda Cossa, Isabel Chuma, Rosalia Haiong, Ofelia Moiane, Helena Ponja, Alda Mangue

Match Details

BOT-W vs MOZ-W

Date and Time: September 10th 2021, 5:45 PM IST

Venue: Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1, Gaborone

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1 in Gaborone is a good one to bat on. However, we saw two contrasting batting performances at the venue on the first day. While Botswana Women racked up 224, Mozambique Women were skittled out for just 17.

Today’s BOT-W vs MOZ-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Laura Mophakedi – The Botswana Women’s skipper didn’t make any impact in the first game, but she has amassed 264 runs in her T20I career so far.

Batters

Florence Samanyika – Samanyika is one of the premier batters for Botswana Women. She scored 26 runs in the last game. Overall, she has scored 262 runs in T20Is.

Olebogeng Batisani – The 23-year-old opener was the best batter for Botswana Women against Eswatini Women, scoring 77 runs off 66 balls.

All-rounders

Botsogo Mpedi – The 18-year-old seamer has taken 20 wickets in her T20I career. She returned with three wickets for one run in Botswana's first game.

Amantle Mokgotlhe – Mokgotlhe usually opens the bowling for Botswana Women. She took two wickets against Eswatini Women.

Bowlers

Tuelo Shadrack – Shadrack was superb in the first game. She bowled two maidens out of three overs while also taking wicket.

Olga Matsolo – The Mozambique Women’s skipper will be looking to lead from the front. She bowls with the new ball and can bat at the top of the order.

Top 5 best players to pick in BOT-W vs MOZ-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Botsogo Mpedi (BOT-W): 137 points

Olebogeng Batisani (BOT-W): 122 points

Amantle Mokgotlhe (BOT-W): 76 points

Florence Samanyika (BOT-W): 58 points

Olga Matsolo (MOZ-W): 4 points

Important stats for BOT-W vs MOZ-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Olebogeng Batisani: 77 runs; SR – 116.66

Florence Samanyika: 26 runs; SR – 78.78

Botsogo Mpedi: 3 wickets; ER – 0.33

Amantle Mokgotlhe: 2 wickets; ER – 3.50

BOT-W vs MOZ-W Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Botswana Women vs Mozambique Women - ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Laura Mophakedi, Florence Samanyika, Olebogeng Batisani, Rosalia Haiong, Alcinda Cossa, Amantle Mokgotlhe, Botsogo Mpedi, Shameelah Mosweu, Isabel Chuma, Tuelo Shadrack, Olga Matsolo

Captain: Botsogo Mpedi. Vice-captain: Florence Samanyika

Dream11 Team for Botswana Women vs Mozambique Women - ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Cecelia Murrombe, Laura Mophakedi, Florence Samanyika, Olebogeng Batisani, Helena Ponja, Amantle Mokgotlhe, Botsogo Mpedi, Shameelah Mosweu, Tuelo Shadrack, Olga Matsolo, Ofelia Moiane

Captain: Amantle Mokgotlhe. Vice-captain: Olebogeng Batisani

