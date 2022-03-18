BOB vs AZA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman D10 2022 Match 17

Bousher Busters will take on Azaiba XI in match number 17 of the Oman D10 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) on Friday.

The two sides are in the middle of the points table. Bousher Busters have won two and lost as many in this tournament and are fourth in the points table. Meanwhile, Azaiba XI have returned with three wins and one loss and are currently placed third.

BOB vs AZA Probable Playing 11 today

Bousher Busters: Abdul Rauf-I (wk), Shubo Pal, Pruthvikumar Macchi (c), Adnan Sulehri, Hammad Ifraq, Asif Khan-III, Sufyan Mehmood, Bilal Muhammad Shah, Mehedi Hasan-I, Siddh Mehta, Fawad Ali-I

Azaiba XI: Akmal Shahzad (wk), Usman Haider, Haythim Bahar, Arsalan Bashir, Jibran Yousuf, Rao Waqar Ahmed, Waseem Akhtar, Asif Al Balushi, Imran Muhammed, Jasim Illahi Nasir Ali, Khalid Rasheed

Match Details

Match: BOB vs AZA

Date & Time: March 18th 2022, 5 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1)

Pitch Report

The Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) has produced some good batting tracks and teams have racked up big scores. More of the same can be expected in the coming games and a score of around 100-105 could be around par.

Today’s BOB vs AZA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Abdul Rauf-I seems to be striking the ball nicely. He has scored 88 runs at a strike-rate of 231.58.

Batters

Arsalan Bashir is at the top of the run charts in this Oman D10 2022. He has amassed 215 runs in four innings while striking at 191.96.

All-rounders

Sufyan Mehmood is in superb bowling form and has returned with six scalps at an economy rate of 6.88.

Bowlers

Bilal Muhammad Shah has performed very well with the ball and has picked up five wickets at an economy of 6.63.

Top 5 best players to pick in BOB vs AZA Dream11 Prediction Team

Arsalan Bashir (AZA): 384 points

Sufyan Mehmood (BOB): 292 points

Asif Khan-III (BOB): 227 points

Abdul Rauf-I (BOB): 213 points

Waseem Akhtar (AZA): 197 points

Important stats for BOB vs AZA Dream11 Prediction Team

Arsalan Bashir: 215 runs

Waseem Akhtar: 44 runs & 4 wickets

Sufyan Mehmood: 36 runs & 6 wickets

Abdul Rauf-I: 88 runs

BOB vs AZA Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Bousher Busters vs Azaiba XI - Oman D10 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abdul Rauf-I, Pruthvikumar Macchi, Arsalan Bashir, Haythim Bahar, Asif Khan-III, Sufyan Mehmood, Waseem Akhtar, Fawad Ali-I, Bilal Muhammad Shah, Khalid Rasheed, Jasim Illahi Nasir Ali

Captain: Arsalan Bashir Vice-captain: Sufyan Mehmood

Enter captionEnter captionEnter captionEnter captionDream11 Team for Bousher Busters vs Azaiba XI - Oman D10 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abdul Rauf-I, Pruthvikumar Macchi, Arsalan Bashir, Jibran Yousuf, Asif Khan-III, Sufyan Mehmood, Rao Waqar Ahmed, Waseem Akhtar, Mehedi Hasan-I, Bilal Muhammad Shah, Khalid Rasheed

Captain: Arsalan Bashir Vice-captain: Asif Khan-III

Edited by Diptanil Roy