BPC vs REL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for DY Patil T20 Cup, Quarter Final 4

The fourth Quarter Final match of the DY Patil T20 Cup will see BPCL (BPC) squaring off against Reliance 1 (REL) at the DY Patil University Ground in Mumbai on Thursday, February 23. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BPC vs REL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Reliance 1 won their last match of the tournament against Jain Irrigation by six wickets. BPCL, too, won their last match of the tournament against Canara Bank by six wickets.

BPCL will give it their all to win the match, but Reliance 1 are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BPC vs REL Match Details

The fourth Quarter Final match of the DY Patil T20 Cup will be played on February 23 at the DY Patil University Ground in Mumbai. The game is set to take place at 4:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BPC vs REL, Match Quarter Final 4

Date and Time: February 23, 2023, 4:00 PM IST

Venue: DY Patil University Ground, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The pitch at the DY Patil University Ground in Mumbai looks good for the batters. Bowlers who are tactically talented will be able to take wickets on this pitch.

BPC vs REL Form Guide

BPC - W

REL - W

BPC vs REL Probable Playing XI

BPC Playing XI

No injury updates

E Kerkar (wk), R Tripathi, M Pandey, A Herwadkar, H Jadhav, S Dube, S Gopal, S Singh, S Sharma, T Deshpande, D Kulkarni

REL Playing XI

No injury updates

V Vinod (wk), M Krishna, T Varma, N Wadhera, L Sisodia, H Shokeen, A Khan, R Rayudu, P Chawla, K Kartikeya, R Goyal

BPC vs REL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

E Kerkar

E Kerkar is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. V Vinod is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Tripathi

M Pandey and R Tripathi are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. T Varma played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Dube

S Gopal and S Dube are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. H Shokeen is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

D Kulkarni

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Chawla and D Kulkarni. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Sharma is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BPC vs REL match captain and vice-captain choices

R Tripathi

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make R Tripathi the captain as he will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

S Dube

S Dube will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.

5 Must-Picks for BPC vs REL, Match Quarter Final 4

S Dube

M Pandey

P Chawla

R Tripathi

S Gopal

BPCL vs Reliance 1 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

BPCL vs Reliance 1 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: E Kerkar

Batters: T Varma, M Pandey, R Tripathi

All-rounders: S Gopal, S Dube, H Shokeen

Bowlers: D Kulkarni, H Shokeen, K Kartikeya, P Chawla

BPCL vs Reliance 1 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: V Vinod

Batters: T Varma, M Pandey, R Tripathi

All-rounders: S Dube, H Shokeen

Bowlers: D Kulkarni, H Shokeen, K Kartikeya, P Chawla, T Deshpande

