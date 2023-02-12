BR-W vs BA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Baroda Womens T20 Challenge, Match 12

Baroda Rivals (BR-W) will take on Baroda Avengers (BA-W) in the 12th game of the Baroda Women T20 Challenge on Sunday at the Infipro Sports Academy in Vadodara. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the BR-W vs BA-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.

Baroda Rivals have won three of their four games, while Baroda Avengers have won two of their last four. Baroda Avengers will look to win the game, but Baroda Rivals are a better team and expected to prevail

BR-W vs BA-W Match Details

The 12th game of the Baroda Women T20 Challenge will be played on February 12 at the Infipro Sports Academy in Vadodara at 12:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BR-W vs BA-W, Baroda Women T20 Challenge, Match 12

Date and Time: February 12, 2023; 12:30 pm IST

Venue: Infipro Sports Academy, Vadodara

Pitch Report

The Infipro Sports Academy in Vadodara has a well-balanced pitch conducive to both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so expect spinners to play a key role in the middle overs. The last game here between Baroda Avengers and Baroda Believers saw 203 runs scored for the loss of nine wickets.

BR-W vs BA-W Form Guide

BR-W - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

BA-W - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

BR-W vs BA-W Probable Playing XIs

BR-W

No major injury update

Pragya Rawat, Nrupa, Nandini Sawant (c), Kesha Pravinbhai Patel, Drishi Chitte (wk), Karishma Kadar Bhai Tank, Kavyanjali patel, Nidhi Dhamania, Urvi Bhanushali, Preet Desai, Ridhi Maurya

BA-W

No major injury update

Jemmy Sandaliya, Prapti Raval (wk), Bhavana Rajpurohit, Ashlesha Kapil, Hetal Machhi, Tanvir Shaikh, Kresha Patel (c), Tejasvini Shah, Hetvi Patel, Dhruvi Patel, Meshvi Pocker

BR-W vs BA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

D Chitte

Chitte, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. She bats in the top order and could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. P Raval is another good pick.

Batters

N Dhamania

N Patel and Dhamania are the two best batter picks. K Kadar is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well here.

All-rounders

K Pravinbhai

T Shaikh and Pravinbhai are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. P Rawat is another good pick.

Bowlers

T Shah

The top bowler picks are Shah and N Vyas. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. H Patel is another good pick.

BR-W vs BA-W match captain and vice-captain choices

T Shaikh

Shaikh is one of the best players for Baroda Avengers. She bats in the middle order and also bowls at the death. She's one of the best captaincy picks and has earned 343 points in the last four games.

K Pravinbhai

Pravinbhai is one of the best players for Baroda Rivals. She bats in the middle order and also completes her quota of overs. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has earned 504 points in the last four games.

Five Must-Picks for BR-W vs BA-W, Match 12

T Shaikh

K Pravinbhai

R Maurya

P Rawat

N Dhamania

Baroda Rivals Women vs Baroda Avengers Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four death bowlers who bowl at the death and also bat in the top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Baroda Rivals Women vs Baroda Avengers Women Dream11 Prediction , Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket keeper: D Chitte

Batters: K Kadar, N Dhamania, N Patel

All-rounders: T Shaikh, S Shaikh, K Pravinbhai, P Rawat, R Maurya

Bowlers: N Vyas, T Shah

Baroda Rivals Women vs Baroda Avengers Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: D Chitte

Batters: N Dhamania, N Patel

All-rounders: T Shaikh, S Shaikh, K Pravinbhai, P Rawat, R Maurya

Bowlers: N Vyas, T Shah, H Patel

Poll : 0 votes