BR-W vs BA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Baroda Womens T20 Challenge, Match 2

Baroda Rivals Women (BR-W) will take on Baroda Avengers Women (BA-W) in the second game of the Baroda Women T20 Challenge on Monday at the Infipro Sports Academy in Vadodara on Monday (February 6). Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the BR-W vs BA-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first game of the season. Baroda Rivals have in-form players, while Baroda Avengers have a young squad of promising players. Baroda Avengers will look to win the game, but Baroda Rivals are a relatively better team and expected to prevail.

BR-W vs BA-W Match Details

The second game of the Baroda Women T20 Challenge will be played on February 6 at the Infipro Sports Academy in Vadodara at 12:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BR-W vs BA-W, Baroda Women T20 Challenge, Match 2

Date and Time: February 6, 2023; 12:30 pm IST

Venue: Infipro Sports Academy, Vadodara

Pitch Report

The Infipro Sports Academy in Vadodara has a well-balanced pitch conducive to both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a key role in the middle overs.

BR-W vs BA-W Form Guide

BR-W - Will be playing their first game

BA-W - Will be playing their first game

BR-W vs BA-W Probable Playing XIs

BR-W

No major injury updates

Drishi Chitte (wk), Swamini Kulkarni, Karishma Kadar Bhai Tank, Kavyanjali patel, Urvi Bhanushali, Pragya Rawat, Nandini Sawant, Nrupa Vyas, Preet Desai, Ridhi Maurya, Apurva Nene

BA-W

No major injury updates

Jemmy Sandaliya (wk), Prapti Raval, Atoshi Banerjee, Bhavana Rajpurohit, Hetal Machhi, Aadhya Hingoo, Tanvir Shaikh, Kresha Patel, Urvashi Bhanushali, Dhruvi Patel, Meshvi Pocker

BR-W vs BA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

J Sandaliya

Sandaliya, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. She bats in the top order and could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. D Chitte is another good pick.

Batters

K Patel

Kadar and K Patel are the two best batter picks. A Banerjee is another good pick. They abat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well here.

All-rounders

P Rawat

T Shaikh and Rawat are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. N Vyas is another good pick.

Bowlers

P Desai

The top bowler picks are R Maurya and P Desai. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. A Nene is another good pick.

BR-W vs BA-W match captain and vice-captain choices

K Patel

K Patel is one of the best players for Baroda Rivals. She bats in the middle order and also bowls at the death. She's one of the best captaincy picks.

K Kadar

Kadar is one of the best players for Baroda Rivals. She bats in the middle order and also completes her quota of overs. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues.

Five Must-Picks for BR-W vs BA-W, Match 2

A Banerjee

K Patel

K Kadar

P Rawat

P Desai

Baroda Rivals Women vs Baroda Avengers Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four death bowlers who also bat in the top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Baroda Rivals Women vs Baroda Avengers Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: J Sandaliya

Batters: K Kadar, K Patel

All-rounders: T Shaikh, A Hingoo, P Rawat, N Vyas

Bowlers: R Maurya, P Desai, A Nene, S Shaikh

Baroda Rivals Women vs Baroda Avengers Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: J Sandaliya

Batters: K Kadar, K Patel, A Banerjee

All-rounders: T Shaikh, A Hingoo, P Rawat

Bowlers: R Maurya, P Desai, A Nene, S Shaikh

