BR-W vs BA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Baroda Womens T20 Challenge, Match 2

Baroda Rivals Women (BR-W) will take on Baroda Avengers Women (BA-W) in the second game of the Baroda Women T20 Challenge on Monday at the Infipro Sports Academy in Vadodara on Monday (February 6). Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the BR-W vs BA-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.
Both teams will be playing their first game of the season. Baroda Rivals have in-form players, while Baroda Avengers have a young squad of promising players. Baroda Avengers will look to win the game, but Baroda Rivals are a relatively better team and expected to prevail.
BR-W vs BA-W Match Details
The second game of the Baroda Women T20 Challenge will be played on February 6 at the Infipro Sports Academy in Vadodara at 12:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: BR-W vs BA-W, Baroda Women T20 Challenge, Match 2
Date and Time: February 6, 2023; 12:30 pm IST
Venue: Infipro Sports Academy, Vadodara
Pitch Report
The Infipro Sports Academy in Vadodara has a well-balanced pitch conducive to both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a key role in the middle overs.
BR-W vs BA-W Form Guide
BR-W - Will be playing their first game
BA-W - Will be playing their first game
BR-W vs BA-W Probable Playing XIs
BR-W
No major injury updates
Drishi Chitte (wk), Swamini Kulkarni, Karishma Kadar Bhai Tank, Kavyanjali patel, Urvi Bhanushali, Pragya Rawat, Nandini Sawant, Nrupa Vyas, Preet Desai, Ridhi Maurya, Apurva Nene
BA-W
No major injury updates
Jemmy Sandaliya (wk), Prapti Raval, Atoshi Banerjee, Bhavana Rajpurohit, Hetal Machhi, Aadhya Hingoo, Tanvir Shaikh, Kresha Patel, Urvashi Bhanushali, Dhruvi Patel, Meshvi Pocker
BR-W vs BA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
J Sandaliya
Sandaliya, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. She bats in the top order and could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. D Chitte is another good pick.
Batters
K Patel
Kadar and K Patel are the two best batter picks. A Banerjee is another good pick. They abat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well here.
All-rounders
P Rawat
T Shaikh and Rawat are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. N Vyas is another good pick.
Bowlers
P Desai
The top bowler picks are R Maurya and P Desai. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. A Nene is another good pick.
BR-W vs BA-W match captain and vice-captain choices
K Patel
K Patel is one of the best players for Baroda Rivals. She bats in the middle order and also bowls at the death. She's one of the best captaincy picks.
K Kadar
Kadar is one of the best players for Baroda Rivals. She bats in the middle order and also completes her quota of overs. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues.
Five Must-Picks for BR-W vs BA-W, Match 2
A Banerjee
K Patel
K Kadar
P Rawat
P Desai
Baroda Rivals Women vs Baroda Avengers Women Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four death bowlers who also bat in the top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.
Baroda Rivals Women vs Baroda Avengers Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head
Wicketkeeper: J Sandaliya
Batters: K Kadar, K Patel
All-rounders: T Shaikh, A Hingoo, P Rawat, N Vyas
Bowlers: R Maurya, P Desai, A Nene, S Shaikh
Baroda Rivals Women vs Baroda Avengers Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: J Sandaliya
Batters: K Kadar, K Patel, A Banerjee
All-rounders: T Shaikh, A Hingoo, P Rawat
Bowlers: R Maurya, P Desai, A Nene, S Shaikh