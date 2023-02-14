BR-W vs BB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Baroda Women’s T20 Challenge, Match 17

Baroda Rivals Women (BR-W) will take on Baroda Bravers Women (BB-W) in the 17th match of the Baroda Women’s T20 Challenge at the Gujarat State Fertilizer Corp Ground in Vadodara on Wednesday, February 15. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BR-W vs BB-W Dream11 prediction.

Baroda Rivals Women are having a fantastic tournament, leading the table with 16 points from just six games. They will once again rely heavily on Kesha Patel and Neha Patel to perform well for them.

Baroda Bravers Women, too, have had a good campaign, winning four of their seven games before losing to Baroda Avengers Women. A thrilling game is expected on Wednesday, with both teams lining up for the first spot on the points table.

BR-W vs BB-W Match Details, Baroda Women’s T20 Challenge

The 17th match of the Baroda Women’s T20 Challenge between Baroda Rivals Women and Baroda Bravers Women will be played on February 15 at the Gujarat State Fertilizer Corp Ground in Vadodara. The game is set to take place at 8:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BR-W vs BB-W, Match 17, Baroda Women’s T20 Challenge

Date & Time: February 15 2023, 8:30 am IST

Venue: Gujarat State Fertilizer Corp Ground, Vadodara

BR-W vs BB-W, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gujarat State Fertilizer Corp Ground in Vadodara looks to be pretty good for batting. The ball could move a bit at the start of the innings, so batters will need to be patient when playing their shots. Batting first will be the preferred option, with the pitch greatly assisting the batters.

BR-W vs BB-W Form Guide (Baroda Women’s T20 Challenge)

Baroda Rivals Women: L-L-W-W-W

Baroda Bravers Women: L-W-W-L-W

BR-W vs BB-W Probable Playing 11 today

Baroda Rivals Women team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Baroda Rivals Women Probable Playing XI:

Kesha Pate l(c), Nidhi Dhamuniya, Karishma Tank, Neha Patel, Swamini Kulkarni (wk), Ridhi Maurya, Nrupa Vyas, Pragya Rawat, Preet Desai, Kavyanjali Patel, Urvi Bhanushali

Baroda Bravers Women team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Baroda Bravers Women Probable Playing XI:

Hetaxi Patel, Ashiya Parvin, Aarti Purabia, Trisha Patel, Arya Mehta, Riddhi Singh, Surbhi Chauhan, Nancy Patel (c), Jorita Shingarpure, Krima Panchal, Camy Desai (wk)

Today’s BR-W vs BB-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Camy Desai (77 runs in 5 games, Average: 25.66)

Camy Desai is a talented batter and has scored 77 runs at an average of 25.66 in five games, making her an excellent option for the wicketkeeper's position.

Top Batter Pick

Hetaxi Patel (126 runs 6 games, Average: 25.20)

Hetaxi Patel is an excellent batter who has scored 126 runs at an average of 25.20 in six games and could be a valuable addition to your BR-W vs BB-W Dream11 Fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Kesha Pravinbhai Patel (95 runs & 14 wickets in 6 games, Average: 5.78)

Pravinbhai Patel is one of the top-class all-rounders in the tournament and a leading wicket-taker. She has scored 95 runs at an average of 19.00 in six games and given her prowess with off-break bowling, she is a must-have in your BR-W vs BB-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Arya Mehta (Seven wickets in 6 games; Average: 14.71)

She has been an economical bowler for her side so far and could be a key pick for your fantasy team. Arya Mehta has picked up seven wickets in six games at an average of 14.71.

BR-W vs BB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Karishma Tank

She has been one of her team's most valuable players. She has amassed 162 runs at an impressive average of 54.00 in six games. Karishma is surely a must-have and an excellent captaincy choice for your BR-W vs BB-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Aarti Purabia

She has been a consistent all-rounder for her side. She has scored 88 runs and has taken three wickets in six matches and could be the best pick for the vice-captaincy of your fantasy team.

5 must-picks with player stats for BR-W vs BB-W Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Player Stats (T20I) Camy Desai 77 runs in 5 games Kesha Patel 95 runs & 14 wickets in 6 games Ashiya Parvin 191 runs in 6 games Arlene Kelly 30 runs & 8 wickets in 8 games Pragya Rawat 8 wickets in 6 games

BR-W vs BB-W match expert tips

Ashiya Parvin is a top batter and one to watch out for in today's game. She has provided excellent service to her team and has set an example by leading from the front on multiple occasions. She has scored 191 runs at an average of 38.20 in six games.

BR-W vs BB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

BR-W vs BB-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Camy Desai

Batters: Karishma Kadar Bhai Tank, Hetaxi Patel, Nidhi Dhamaniya, Ashiya Parvin

All-rounders: Surbhi Chauhan, Ridhi Maurya, Kesha Pravinbhai Patel, Pragya Rawat

Bowlers: Riddhi Singh, Arya Mehta

BR-W vs BB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

BR-W vs BB-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Camy Desai

Batters: Hetaxi Patel, Nidhi Dhamaniya, Ashiya Parvin

All-rounders: Surbhi Chauhan, Ridhi Maurya, Kesha Pravinbhai Patel, Pragya Rawat

Bowlers: Riddhi Singh, Arya Mehta, Nidhi Vyas

