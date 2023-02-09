BR-W vs BB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Baroda Women’s T20 Challenge, Match 9

Baroda Rivals Women (BR-W) will take on Baroda Bravers Women (BB-W) in the ninth match of the Baroda Women’s T20 Challenge at the Infipro Sports Academy in Vadodara on Friday, February 10. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BR-W vs BB-W Dream11 prediction.

Baroda Rivals Women have had a terrific start to the season, winning their first three games and sitting pretty at the top of the points table. Baroda Bravers Women, meanwhile, have won two of their three matches and are third in the standings.

BR-W vs BB-W Match Details, Baroda Women’s T20 Challenge

The ninth match of the Baroda Women’s T20 Challenge between Baroda Rivals Women and Baroda Bravers Women will be played on February 10 at the Infipro Sports Academy in Vadodara. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Date & Time: February 10th 2023, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Infipro Sports Academy, Vadodara

BR-W vs Bb-W Pitch Report

The Infipro Sports Academy in Vadodara has generally favored the batters, with only one game seeing a first-innings score in excess of 120. Five out of the eight Baroda Women’s T20 Challenge games played at the venue have been won by chasing teams.

BR-W vs BB-W Form Guide (Baroda Women’s T20 Challenge)

Baroda Rivals Women: W, W, W

Baroda Bravers Women: W, L, W

BR-W vs BB-W Probable Playing 11 today

Baroda Rivals Women team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Baroda Rivals Women Probable Playing XI: Nidhi Dhamaniya, Neha Patel, Karishma Kadar Bhai Tank, Kavyanjali Patel, Kesha Pravinbhai Patel (c), Ridhi Maurya, Nrupa Vyas, Pragya Rawat, Apurva Nene, Drishi Chitte (wk), Urvi Bhanushali.

Baroda Bravers Women team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Baroda Bravers Women Probable Playing XI: Hetaxi Patel (c), Ashiya Parvin, Camy Desai (wk), Aarti Purabia, Trisha Patel, Arya Mehta, Riddhi Singh, Surbhi Chauhan, Jorita Shingarpure, Kalyani Shelkar, Sandhya Sonera.

Today’s BR-W vs BB-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Camy Desai (2 matches, 10 runs, 2 catches, 1 stumping)

Camy Desai is yet to fire with the bat but has been extremely good behind the stumps. She has two catches and one stumping to her name.

Top Batter Pick

Karishma Kadar Bhai Tank (3 matches, 99 runs)

Karishma Kadar Bhai Tank is the top run-scorer in the Baroda Women’s T20 Challenge with 99 runs in three games at a strike rate of 97.06.

Top All-rounder Pick

Surbhi Chauhan (3 matches, 5 wickets, 6 runs)

Surbhi Chauhan has been excellent with the ball, scalping five wickets at an economy rate of 4.86.

Top Bowler Pick

Nrupa Vyas (3 matches, 3 wickets)

Nrupa Vyas has been in good bowling form, with the leg-spinner picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 5.50.

BR-W vs BB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Kesha Pravinbhai Patel (3 matches, 66 runs, 11 wickets)

Kesha Pravinbhai Patel is atop the wicket-taking charts with 11 wickets at a stunning average of 3.36 and an economy of 5.29. On the batting front, she has scored 66 runs at a strike rate of 194.12.

Hetaxi Patel (3 matches, 73 runs, 4 wickets)

Hetaxi Patel has scored 73 runs in three innings and picked up four scalps at an economy rate of 6.44.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BR-W vs BB-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Kesha Pravinbhai Patel 66 runs & 11 wickets in 3 matches Hetaxi Patel 73 runs & 4 wickets in 3 matches Surbhi Chauhan 5 wickets in 3 matches Karishma Kadar Bhai Tank 99 runs in 3 matches Ridhi Maurya 4 wickets in 3 matches

BR-W vs BB-W match expert tips

Both teams have some quality and consistent all-rounders in their ranks who could be key. The likes of Surbhi Chauhan, Ridhi Maurya, Kesha Pravinbhai Patel, Pragya Rawat, and Hetaxi Patel will be the ones to watch out for in the BR-W vs BB-W game.

BR-W vs BB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Camy Desai

Batters: Karishma Kadar Bhai Tank, Hetaxi Patel (vc), Nidhi Dhamaniya

All-rounders: Surbhi Chauhan, Ridhi Maurya, Kesha Pravinbhai Patel (c), Pragya Rawat

Bowlers: Nrupa Vyas, Riddhi Singh, Arya Mehta

BR-W vs BB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Camy Desai

Batters: Karishma Kadar Bhai Tank, Hetaxi Patel, Neha Patel

All-rounders: Surbhi Chauhan (vc), Ridhi Maurya (c), Kesha Pravinbhai Patel

Bowlers: Apurva Nene, Nrupa Vyas, Riddhi Singh, Kavyanjali Patel

