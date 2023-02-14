BR-W vs BBE-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Baroda Women's T20 Challenge, Match 15

Baroda Rivals Women (BR-W) will take on Baroda Believers Women (BBE-W) in the 15th match at the Baroda Women's T20 Challenge on Tuesday (February 14) at the Infipro Sports Academy in Vadodara.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the BR-W vs BBE-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and pitch reports.

Baroda Rivals Women have won three of their last five matches. Baroda Believers Women, on the other hand, have won one of their last five matches. Baroda Believers Women will try their best to win the match, but Baroda Rivals Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

BR-W vs BBE-W Match Details

The 15th match of the Baroda Women's T20 Challenge will be played on February 14 at the Infipro Sports Academy in Vadodara. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BR-W vs BBE-W, Baroda Women's T20 Challenge, Match 15

Date and Time: 14th February 2023, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Infipro Sports Academy, Vadodara

Pitch Report

The Infipro Sports Academy in Vadodara has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

The last match played on this pitch was between Baroda Avengers Women and Baroda Warriors Women, where a total of 222 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

BR-W vs BBE-W Form Guide

BR-W - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

BBE-W - Won 1 of their last 5 matches

BR-W vs BBE-W Probable Playing XI

BR-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Pragya Rawat, Nrupa, Nandini Sawant, Kesha Pravinbhai Patel (c), Drishi Chitte (wk), Karishma Kadar Bhai Tank, Kavyanjali Patel, Nidhi Dhamania, Urvi Bhanushali, Preet Desai, Ridhi Maurya

BBE-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Nishitha Khatik, Rhia Trivedi, Bhumi Rathod (c), Akshra Tiwari, Bansari Rathod, Janvi Raval, Keya Parrera, Sneha Bariya, Riya Gautam, Nishat Changiwala (wk), Bhumika Patel

BR-W vs BBE-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Changiwala

N Changiwala, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. D Chitte is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

N Dhamania

S Bariya and N Dhamania are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. N Patel is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

K Pravinbhai

A Tiwari and K Pravinbhai are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. P Rawat is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

N Khatik

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Khatik and N Vyas. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. B Rathod is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BR-W vs BBE-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Tiwari

A Tiwari is one of the best players in Baroda Believers Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has earned 290 points in the last five matches.

K Pravinbhai

K Pravinbhai is one of the best picks in Baroda Rivals Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also complete her quota of overs. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has earned 546 points in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for BR-W vs BBE-W, Match 15

K Pravinbhai

S Bariya

A Tiwari

P Rawat

N Dhamania

Baroda Rivals Women vs Baroda Believers Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four death over bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Baroda Rivals Women vs Baroda Believers Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Changiwala

Batters: S Bariya, P Manoj, N Dhamania, N Patel

All-rounders: K Pravinbhai, P Rawat, A Tiwari, R Maurya

Bowlers: N Vyas, N Khatik

Baroda Rivals Women vs Baroda Believers Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Changiwala

Batters: S Bariya, N Dhamania, N Patel

All-rounders: K Pravinbhai, P Rawat, A Tiwari, R Maurya

Bowlers: N Vyas, N Khatik, B Rathod

