BR-W vs BBE-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Baroda Womens T20 Challenge, Match 4

Baroda Rivals Women (BR-W) will take on Baroda Believers Women (BBE-W) in the fourth match at the Baroda Women T20 Challenge at the Infipro Sports Academy in Vadodara on Tuesday, February 7. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the BR-W vs BBE-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and pitch reports.

Baroda Rivals Women won their first match of the season against the Baroda Avengers by 95 runs. Baroda Believers Women, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of the tournament.

Baroda Believers Women will try their best to win the match, but Baroda Rivals Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

BR-W vs BBE-W Match Details

The fourth match of the Baroda Women T20 Challenge will be played on February 7 at the Infipro Sports Academy in Vadodara. The game is set to take place at 12.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BR-W vs BBE-W, Baroda Women T20 Challenge, Match 4

Date and Time: February 07, 2023, 12.30 pm IST

Venue: Infipro Sports Academy, Vadodara

Pitch Report

The Infipro Sports Academy in Vadodara has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

The last match played on this pitch was between Baroda Rivals Women and Baroda Avengers Women, where a total of 291 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

BR-W vs BBE-W Form Guide

BR-W - W

BBE-W - Will be playing their first match

BR-W vs BBE-W Probable Playing XI

BR-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Drishi Chitte (wk), Swamini Kulkarni, Karishma Kadar Bhai Tank, Kavyanjali patel, Urvi Bhanushali, Pragya Rawat, Nandini Sawant, Nrupa Vyas, Preet Desai, Ridhi Maurya, and Apurva Nene.

BBE-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Tarannum Pathan (c), Keya Parrera, Nirali Makwana, Akshra Tiwari, Rhia Trivedi, Nishat Changiwala, Shreya Patel (wk), Bhumi Rathod, Bhumika Patel, Nishitha Khatik, and Pankti Rana.

BR-W vs BBE-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Patel

S Patel, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is undoubtedly the best wicketkeeper pick for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. D Chitte is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

K Kadar

K Kadar and S Bariya are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. N Dhamana is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

P Rawat

B Patel and P Rawat are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. N Vyas is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

K Pravinbhai

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Pravinbhai and N Patel. Both have bowled well in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. A Nene is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BR-W vs BBE-W match captain and vice-captain choices

K Pravinbhai

K Pravinbhai is one of the best players in Baroda Rivals Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She smashed 42 runs and took three wickets in the last match.

N Patel

N Patel is one of the best picks in Baroda Rivals Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also complete her quota of overs. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She smashed 66 runs in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for BR-W vs BBE-W, Match 4

K Kadar

N Vyas

S Bariya

K Pravinbhai

N Patel

Baroda Rivals Women vs Baroda Believers Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Baroda Rivals Women vs Baroda Believers Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: D Chitte

Batters: K Kadar, N Dhamania, S Bariya

All-rounders: A Tiwari, B Patel, P Rawat, N Vyas

Bowlers: K Pravinbhai, N Patel, A Nene

Baroda Rivals Women vs Baroda Believers Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Patel

Batters: K Kadar, S Bariya

All-rounders: B Patel, P Rawat, N Vyas

Bowlers: K Pravinbhai, N Patel, A Nene, B Rathod, R Maurya

