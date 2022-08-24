BR-W vs GUY-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for the 6ixty Women 2022, Match 3

Barbados Royals Women (BR-W) will take on Guyana Amazon Warrior Women (GUY-W) in the third match of Women's 6ixty 2022 at Warner Park in St Kitts on Thursday, August 25. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BR-W vs GUY-W Dream11 prediction.

Guyana Amazon Warrior Women will play this game after an early morning match against Trinbago Knight Riders Women. Barbados Royals Women, on the other hand, will play their first game of the tournament and will be led by Hayley Matthews.

They have some notable names in their ranks, including Chloe Tryon, Britney Cooper, and Shakera Selman, and will be looking to get off to a good start.

BR-W vs GUY-W, Match Details

The third match of the 6ixty Women between Barbados Royals Women and Guyana Amazon Warrior Women will be played on August 25 at Warner Park in St Kitts. The game is set to take place at 12:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BR-W vs GUY-W, Match 3, The 6ixty Women

Date & Time: August 25, 2022, 12:30 am IST

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Live Streaming: Fancode

BR-W vs GUY-W, Pitch Report

The pitch at Warner Park in St Kitts usually offers more help to batters than bowlers, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Spinners will likely come into the game in the second innings, and the wicket might slow down as the game progresses. Anything above 70 runs could be a par score.

BR-W vs GUY-W Probable Playing 11 today

Barbados Royals Women injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Barbados Royals Women Probable Playing XI:

Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Reniece Boyce, Britney Cooper, Afy Fletcher, Chinelle Henry, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Fatima Sana, Shakera Selman, Chloe Tryon.

Guyana Amazon Warrior Women injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Guyana Amazon Warrior Women Probable Playing XI:

Stafanie Taylor (c), Chamari Athapaththu, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Zaida James, Ayabonga Khaka, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz, Rashada Williams.

BR-W vs GUY-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Shemaine Campbelle (852 runs in 107 T20I matches, Average: 14.00)

Campbelle is a talented wicketkeeper-batter who is a regular member of the West Indies national team. She has been effective with the bat in her career so far, scoring 852 runs at an average of 14.00 in 107 games.

Top Batter Pick

Chamari Athapaththu (2079 runs & 31 wickets in 98 T20I matches, Average: 22.10)

Chamari Athapaththu is a world-class batting all-rounder who needs no introduction. She has scored 2079 runs at a strike rate of 103.30 in 98 T20I games. That makes her a must-have in your BR-W vs GUY-W Dream11 Fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Stafanie Taylor ( 3121 runs & 98 wickets in 111 T20I matches )

Stafanie Taylor has excelled with both the bat and the ball and boasts an experience of 100+ games. She is expected to be one of the tournament's most valuable players. She has scored 3121 runs while taking 98 wickets in 111 T20I games at an economy rate of 5.66. She could prove to be a valuable pick in your BR-W vs GUY-W Dream11 Fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Fatima Sana (12 wickets in 15 T20I matches, Average: 27.30)

The Pakistani speed gunner has bowled exceptionally well in her short T20I career, taking 12 wickets at an average of 27.30 in 15 games. She is an obvious must-have for your fantasy team.

BR-W vs GUY-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Hayley Matthews

She is one of the best hitters in women's cricket and has also scored a century in T20Is. She is also a fine off-break bowler who can trouble any batter in the world. Given her exceptional abilities, she is a good choice for captaincy in today's game.

Chloe Tryon

Chloe Tryon is an accomplished middle-order batter with extensive international experience. She has amassed 871 runs and has scalped 23 wickets in 77 T20I games. With her impressive stats, the South African could be the best choice for the vice captaincy.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BR-W vs GUY-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats (T20I) Britney Cooper 608 runs in 73 games Afy Fletcher 49 runs & 43 wickets in 50 games Karishma Ramharack 7 wickets & 4 runs in 7 games Shakera Selman 49 runs & 49 wickets in 90 games Shamilia Connell 36 wickets & 30 runs in 54 games

BR-W vs GUY-W match expert tips 3rd match

Stafanie Taylor has been a satisfactory player for any team she has played for thus far. She creates numerous opportunities for you to score points through fielding, bowling, and batting since she possesses exceptional talent. She has a legacy of leading her team from the front and can be backed on to deliver with both the bat and the ball.

BR-W vs GUY-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd match, Head To Head League

BR-W vs GUY-W Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Shemaine Campbelle

Batters: Chamari Athapaththu, Chedean Nation, Britney Cooper

All-Rounders: Stafanie Taylor, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews

Bowlers: Shamilia Connell, Ayabonga Khaka, Fatima Sana

BR-W vs GUY-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd match, Grand League

BR-W vs GUY-W Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Shemaine Campbelle

Batters: Chamari Athapaththu, Chedean Nation, Britney Cooper

All-Rounders: Stafanie Taylor, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews

Bowlers: Shamilia Connell, Ayabonga Khaka, Fatima Sana, Afy Fletcher

