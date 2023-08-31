BR-W vs GUY-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Caribbean Premier League, Match 1

The first match of the Women's Caribbean Premier League will see Barbados Royals Women (BR-W) square off against Guyana Amazon Women (GUY-W) at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown on Friday, September 1.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BR-W vs GUY-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, beat player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tour. Barbados Royals Women have more experienced players who can help them win this series. They have various quality all-rounders who can make things difficult for other teams.

Guyana Amazon Women will give it their all to win the match, but Barbados Royals Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BR-W vs GUY-W Match Details

The first match of the Women's Caribbean Premier League will be played on September 1 at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown. The game is set to take place at 12:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BR-W vs GUY-W, Match 1

Date and Time: September 1, 2023, 12:30 am IST

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well balanced. All-rounders will be important on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this pitch and set a target for the opponent team.

BR-W vs GUY-W Form Guide

BR-W - Will be playing their first match

GUY-W - Will be playing their first match

BR-W vs GUY-W Probable Playing XI

BR-W Playing XI

No injury updates

R Williams (wk), G Lewis, L Kimmince, C Nation, C Henry, H Matthews, E Burns, A Alleyne, A Fletcher, A Wellington, Q Joseph.

GUY-W Playing XI

No injury updates

S Campbelle (wk), S Bates, S Taylor, D Joseph, S Devine, S Grimmond, S Gajnabi, S Ismail, S Selman, C Fraser, S Patil.

BR-W vs GUY-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Campbelle

S Campbelle is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. R Williams is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Bates

S Taylor and S Bates are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. G Lewis played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

H Matthews

S Devine and H Matthews are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. C Henry is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

S Ismail

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Wellington and S Ismail. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Fletcher is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BR-W vs GUY-W match captain and vice-captain choices

H Matthews

H Matthews will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.

S Devine

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Devine as she will bat in the top order and bowl in the death overs. You can make her the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for BR-W vs GUY-W, Match 1

S Devine

S Bates

S Taylor

S Ismail

H Matthews

Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Campbelle

Batters: S Taylor, S Bates, G Lewis

All-rounders: H Matthews, E Burns, C Henry, S Devine

Bowlers: S Ismail, A Wellington, A Fletcher

Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Campbelle

Batters: S Taylor, S Bates, L Kimmince

All-rounders: H Matthews S Devine

Bowlers: S Ismail, A Wellington, A Fletcher, S Selman, C Fraser