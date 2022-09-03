BR-W vs GUY-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WCPL 2022, Match 3

Barbados Royals Women (BR-W) will take on Guyana Amazon Warrior Women (GUY-W) in the third match of the Women's Caribbean Premier League 2022 (WCPL 2022) at Warner Park in St Kitts on Sunday, September 4.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BR-W vs GUY-W Dream11 prediction for today's Women's CPL 2022 game.

The Barbados Royals Women are off to a bad start after losing a close match against the Trinbago Knight Riders Women. Chloe Tryon and Hayley Matthews were their only positives in their last outing.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Amazon Warrior Women's previous match was called off, putting both teams in a must-win situation. A thrilling game is expected on Sunday, with both teams going all-out for victory.

BR-W vs GUY-W, Match Details

The third match of the Women's Caribbean Premier League 2022 between Barbados Royals Women and Guyana Amazon Warrior Women will be played on September 4 at Warner Park in St Kitts.

The game is set to take place at 12:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BR-W vs GUY-W, Match 3, Women's Caribbean Premier League 2022

Date & Time: September 4, 2022, 12:30 am IST

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Live Streaming: Fancode

BR-W vs GUY-W, Pitch Report

The pitch at Warner Park is fairly well balanced. The pacers are likely to see some action with the new ball. There could also be some turns available for the spinners, making the contest between the bat and the ball equal.

BR-W vs GUY-W Probable Playing 11 today

Barbados Royals Women injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Barbados Royals Women Probable Playing XI :

Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Reniece Boyce (wk), Britney Cooper, Chloe Tryon, Chinelle Henry, Mandy Mangru, Afy Fletcher, Qiana Joseph, Fatima Sana, Shakera Selman

Guyana Amazon Warrior Women injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Guyana Amazon Warrior Women Probable Playing XI :

Chamari Athapaththu, Shemaine Campbelle, Stafanie Taylor (c), Rashada Williams (wk), Chedean Nation, Rachel Vincent, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Ayabonga Khaka, Shamilia Connell, Karishma Ramharack

BR-W vs GUY-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Shemaine Campbelle (852 runs & 34 wickets in 107 T20I matches, Average: 14.00)

Cambelle did not get a chance to bat since the game was called off. However, she is a capable batter who will look to capitalize on opportunities in the upcoming games.

Top Batter Pick

Chloe Tryon (38 runs in her previous game, S.R: 146.15)

Tryon played well against the Trinbago Knight Riders in their last outing, scoring 38 runs off 26 deliveries at a strike rate of 146.15, including three sixes and fours. She is a must-have for your BR-W vs GUY-W fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Hayley Matthews (18 runs & two wickets in her previous outing)

Hayley is an explosive batting all-rounder who has been a consistent performer for the Barbados Royals. She has plenty of T20 experience and has scored 1133 runs at an average of 18.30 and scalped 60 wickets in 64 matches.

Top Bowler Pick

Cherry-Ann Fraser (3 wickets in her previous outing, E.R: 5.25)

She has been decent with the ball in the ongoing tournament, making batters think with her fast bowling. She is an obvious must-have for your fantasy team.

BR-W vs GUY-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Stafanie Taylor

With a number that speaks for itself, Stafanie Taylor is an excellent player in almost any format of the game. She is expected to deliver a strong performance in today's crucial matchup, making her a multiplier choice for the BR-W vs GUY-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Chloe Tryon

She was fabulous with the ball in her last game against the Trinbago Knight Riders Women, picking up two wickets at an economy rate of four. She can be counted on to pick up a couple of wickets in today's crucial game.

5 must-picks with player stats for BR-W vs GUY-W Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Player Stats Aaliyah Alleyne 19 runs in the previous game Afy Fletcher 8 runs & one wicket in the previous game Qiana Joseph 8 runs in the previous game Shakera Selman Two wickets in the previous game Shamilia Connell One wicket in the previous game

BR-W vs GUY-W match expert tips 3rd match

Cherry Ann Fraser has been a consistent performer, scoring runs and providing crucial breakthroughs for her side when needed. Given her recent form, she is a multiplier and a player to back for today's match.

BR-W vs GUY-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd match, Head To Head League

BR-W vs GUY-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Shemaine Campbelle

Batters: Chamari Athapaththu, Britney Cooper, Chloe Tryon

All-Rounders: Stafanie Taylor, Aaliyah Alleyne, Hayley Matthews, Shabika Gajnabi

Bowlers: Shakera Selman, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Afy Fletcher

BR-W vs GUY-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd match, Grand League

BR-W vs GUY-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Rashada Williams

Batters: Chamari Athapaththu, Chedean Nation, Chloe Tryon

All-Rounders: Stafanie Taylor, Aaliyah Alleyne, Hayley Matthews

Bowlers: Shakera Selman, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Afy Fletcher, Ayabonga Khaka

