BR-W vs TKR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for the 6ixty Women 2022, Match 4

Barbados Royals Women (BR-W) will take on Trinbago Knight Riders Women (TKR-W) in the fourth match of Women's 6ixty 2022 at Warner Park in St Kitts on Friday, August 26. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BR-W vs TKR-W Dream11 prediction.

The Trinbago Knight Riders Women are off to a bad start in the competition, having lost both games in a row. Their batters were the reason for their losses in both games, and the team is hoping that they will step up in the upcoming game to help them get their first win.

Meanwhile, the Barbados Royals Women started well in the competition but were defeated by Guyana Women by five wickets in their second game.

The bowlers from both teams have performed well in all the games and are expected to have a major impact on the outcome of the match.

With Trinbago Knight Riders Women looking to exact revenge for their previous defeat and Barbados Royals Women aiming to getting back on the winning track, a thrilling game is expected on Friday.

BR-W vs TKR-W, Match Details

The fourth match of the 6ixty Women between Barbados Royals Women and Trinbago Knight Riders Women will be played on August 26 at Warner Park in St Kitts. The game is set to take place at 12:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BR-W vs TKR-W, Match 4, The 6ixty Women

Date & Time: August 26, 2022, 12:30 am IST

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Live Streaming: Fancode

BR-W vs TKR-W, Pitch Report

The pitch at Warner Park in St Kitts usually offers more help to batters than bowlers, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Spinners will likely come into the game in the second innings, and the wicket might slow down as the game progresses. Anything above 80 runs could be a par score.

Last 3 matches at this ground:

Matches Won by Batting first: 2

Matches Won by Bowling first: 1

Average 1st innings score: 82

Average 2nd innings score: 75

BR-W vs TKR-W Form Guide (Last 2 Matches)

Barbados Royals Women: WL

Trinbago Knight Riders Women: LL

BR-W vs TKR-W Probable Playing 11 today

Barbados Royals Women injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Barbados Royals Women Probable Playing XI:

Reniece Boyce (wk), Hayley Matthews (c), Britney Cooper, Chloe Tryon, Chinelle Henry, Fatima Sana, Mandy Mangru, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Qiana Joseph, Shakera Selman

Trinbago Knight Riders Women injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Trinbago Knight Riders Women Probable Playing XI:

Kycia Knight (wk), Natasha McLean, Sune Luus, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Jensen, Geetika Kodali, Lee-Ann Kirby, Caneisha Isaac, Sheneta Grimmond, Anisa Mohammed (c), Jannillea Glasgow

BR-W vs TKR-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kycia Knight (43 runs in two matches, Average: 21.50)

She is a naturally attack-minded batter who can take on both the pacers and spinners. Knight is also quite useful behind the stumps, making her a must-have for your fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Chloe Tryon (87 runs in two matches, Strike rate: 179.21)

Tryon bats at the top of the order and bowls crucial overs. She scored a brilliant half-century of 63 runs against the same opponent. She is an excellent choice for your fantasy team due to her all-round skill set.

Top All-rounder Pick

Hayley Matthews (21 runs & two wickets in two matches)

Hayley Matthews has done exceptionally well with both the bat and the ball so far. She has scored 21 runs at a strike rate of 112.57 while taking two wickets in as many games. She is a must-have on your Dream11 fantasy team for this match.

Top Bowler Pick

Anisa Mohammed (Two wickets in two matches, E.R: 11.50)

She bowled exceptionally well in the first two games, picking up a couple of wickets in each game. Given her ability to contribute with the bat as well, she is a must-have for your fantasy team.

BR-W vs TKR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Hayley Matthews

She is one of the best batters in women's cricket and has looked brilliant in both of her appearances, taking crucial wickets and scoring some valuable runs in the middle order. Given her exceptional abilities, she is an excellent captaincy candidate in today's game.

Chloe Tryon

Chloe Tryon has kept up her excellent form with the bat in the ongoing tournament, scoring fifty runs in the first game and 24 runs in the second, though she has yet to perform with the ball. With her current form, the South African could be a great option for the vice-captaincy.

5 must-picks with player stats for BR-W vs TKR-W Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Player Stats Sune Luus 15 runs in two games Britney Cooper 24 runs in two games Kyshona Knight 19 runs in two games Sheneta Grimmond One wicket in two games Qiana Joseph One wicket in two games

BR-W vs TKR-W match expert tips 4th match

The bowlers have enjoyed the overall conditions so far, with middle-order batters scoring runs as seen in the previous three games. This suggests that we should pick the at-most bowlers and all-rounders who bowl regularly to create our fantasy team.

BR-W vs TKR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 4th match, Head To Head League

BR-W vs TKR-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Kycia Knight

Batters: Britney Cooper, Chloe Tryon, Sune Luus

All-Rounders: Afy Fletcher, Hayley Jensen, Hayley Matthews

Bowlers: Qiana Joseph, Anisa Mohammed, Jannillea Glasgow, Fatima Sana

BR-W vs TKR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 4th match, Grand League

BR-W vs TKR-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Kycia Knight

Batters: Britney Cooper, Chloe Tryon, Kyshona Knight

All-Rounders: Afy Fletcher, Hayley Jensen, Hayley Matthews, Sheneta Grimmond

Bowlers: Qiana Joseph, Anisa Mohammed, Fatima Sana

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee