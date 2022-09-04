BR-W vs TKR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women’s Caribbean Premier League 2022, Final

Barbados Royals Women (BR-W) will be up against Trinbago Knight Riders Women (TKR-W) in the final of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League 2022 at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts on Monday, September 5. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BR-W vs TKR-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s for the Final.

Barbados Royals Women have won their only match in the competition so far. Facing Guyana Amazon Warriors Women, their bowling unit led by Fatima Sana and Shakera Selman restricted the opposition to a score of 100/7. Qiana Joseph steered the run-chase for Barbados with her knock of 30* (19) and they won the game by four wickets with an over to spare.

Meanwhile, Trinbago Knight Riders Women defeated Barbados Royals Women by the slimmest margin of just a single run in the opening clash. Lee-Ann Kirby scored 30 runs as the Knight Riders managed a score of 114/7. Although Chloe Tryon put up a stubborn resistance for Barbados with her splendid innings, the bowling unit did well to restrict the opposition and secure a thrilling victory.

BR-W vs TKR-W Match Details, Final

The final of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League 2022 will be played on September 5 at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts. The match is set to take place at 12.00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BR-W vs TKR-W, Women’s Caribbean Premier League 2022, Final

Date and Time: September 05, 2022, 12.00 am IST

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

BR-W vs TKR-W Pitch Report

The track at Warner Park is said to offer a balanced surface that has something in it for both the bowlers and the batters. Pacers are expected to find assistance with the new ball in the first few overs.

Last 3 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 107

Average second innings score: 108

BR-W vs TKR-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Barbados Royals Women: W-L

Trinbago Knight Riders Women: NR-W

BR-W vs TKR-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Barbados Royals Women Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Barbados Royals Women Probable Playing 11

Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Reniece Boyce (wk), Britney Cooper, Chloe Tryon, Chinelle Henry, Mandy Mangru, Afy Fletcher, Qiana Joseph, Fatima Sana, Shakera Selman.

Trinbago Knight Riders Women Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Trinbago Knight Riders Women Probable Playing 11

Deandra Dottin (c), Lee-Ann Kirby, Sune Luus, Kycia Knight (wk), Kyshona Knight, Natasha McLean, Hayley Jensen, Anisa Mohammed, Geetika Kodali, Sheneta Grimmond, Jannillea Glasgow.

BR-W vs TKR-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Natasha McLean (2 matches, 27 runs, Average: 13.50)

Natasha McLean could prove to be a decent wicketkeeper choice for your BR-W vs TKR-W Dream11 Fantasy Side. She has scored 27 runs in two games.

Top Batter pick

Lee-Ann Kirby (2 matches, 38 runs and 2 wickets)

Lee-Ann Kirby has done brilliantly for her side so far. In just two games, she has collected 38 runs and has also picked up two wickets.

Top All-rounder pick

Hayley Jensen (2 matches, 45 runs and 1 wicket)

Hayley Jensen could prove to be an important pick in the all-round category. She has 45 runs to her name so far and has also picked up a wicket.

Top Bowler pick

Shakera Selman (2 matches, 4 wickets, Average: 8.00)

Shakera Selman is the joint highest wicket-taker in the competition with four wickets to her name from two matches. She has bowled with a fabulous average of 8 and has maintained an economy rate of four runs in an over.

BR-W vs TKR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Hayley Matthews

Hayley Matthews is a world-class all-rounder who can prove to be an extremely important asset for her side. She has scored 40 runs in two games at a strike rate of over 105. Matthews has also taken two wickets at an economy rate of 5.00 and can prove to be a wonderful captaincy pick for your BR-W vs TKR-W Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Deandra Dottin

Deandra Dottin has plenty of experience under her belt and she has brought it to the fore during this competition. She has 41 runs from two matches at a strike rate of over 124. Dottin has also taken a wicket.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BR-W vs TKR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Shakera Selman 4 wickets 136 points Hayley Matthews 40 runs and 2 wickets 133 points Fatima Sana 3 wickets 119 points Lee-Ann Kirby 38 runs and 2 wickets 105 points Deandra Dottin 41 runs and 1 wicket 99 points

BR-W vs TKR-W match expert tips

Shakera Selman has been quite consistent with the ball and she can also be considered a multiplier choice for your BR-W vs TKR-W Dream11 Fantasy

BR-W vs TKR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Head to Head League

BR-W vs TKR-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Natasha McLean, Reniece Boyce

Batters: Lee-Ann Kirby, Chloe Tryon, Sune Luus

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Jensen

Bowlers: Shakera Selman, Fatima Sana, Anisa Mohammed

BR-W vs TKR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Grand League

BR-W vs TKR-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Reniece Boyce

Batters: Lee-Ann Kirby, Chloe Tryon, Sune Luus, Britney Cooper

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Jensen

Bowlers: Shakera Selman, Fatima Sana, Qiana Joseph

