BRA-W vs ARG-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st & 2nd T20I match – June 17, 2023

Brazil Women and Argentina Women are all set to play the first WT20I of the 5-match WT20I series on June 17. It will be a double-decker as the teams will play two back-to-back matches at the same venue at 6:30 PM IST and 10:30 PM IST. Both matches will be played at Pocos Oval in Pocos de Caldas, Brazil.

Brazil Women have managed to win only two out of the last 5 games. However, they had a memorable outing against Argentina Women in their very last encounter and have some good memories of it as they lead into this fixture. Roberta Avery starred with the bat scoring a useful 52 (51) to steer Brazil Women to a crushing 7-wicket victory.

Argentina Women are also on a similar page and have also won just two games in their last five fixtures. Their only two victories came against a weak Peru side. However, while taking on stronger opponents like USA Women and Brazil Women, they have always ended up on the losing side.

As we advance into this fixture, let us examine the three players whom you can select as your captain or vice-captain for the BRA-W vs ARG-W Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Malena Lollo (ARG-W) - 8.5 credits

Malena is a rising star for her national side and is quite exceptional with her glovework behind the stumps. She has scored 66 runs in eight innings which includes her career-best score of 53*. In addition, she has smashed three sixes and three boundaries in her relatively short-lived T20 career.

Malena has a bright future ahead of her and she can be your top pick for your BRA-W vs ARG-W Dream11 prediction match as a captain or vice-captain.

#2 Roberta Avery (BRA-W) - 9 credits

Roberta Avery is a fairly capable bowling all-rounder who is pretty handy with the bat. She has picked up 15 wickets at a jaw-dropping average of 3.6 which includes her best bowling figures of 3/1. She can hold the flow of the runs as well and has a commendable economy rate of 3.81.

And with the bat, she scored 454 runs at a stunning average of 25.22 which includes her career-best score of 77*. Roberta should definitely be someone to keep your eyes on while selecting your captain or vice-captain in your BRA-W vs ARG-W Dream11 prediction match.

#1 Laura Cardoso (BRA-W) - 8 credits

The 18-year-old talented all-rounder can light up the show with her dazzling all-round abilities. She has picked 11 wickets at a phenomenal average of just 12 which includes her best bowling figures of 3/8. She can contribute with the bat as well and has scored 100 runs in 12 completed innings which features her career-best of 31*.

She should definitely feature in your BRA-W vs ARG-W Dream11 prediction team as a captain or a vice-captain.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's BRA-W vs ARG-W Dream11 contest? Roberta Avery Laura Cardoso 0 votes