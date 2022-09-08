BRB vs DPR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Assam T20 2022, Final

The Brahmaputra Boys (BRB) will take on the Dihing Patkai Riders (DPR) in the final of the Assam T20 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Friday, September 9. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BRB vs DPR Dream11 prediction.

The Brahmaputra Boys had an inconsistent run in the league stage, winning and losing five apiece. But they beat table-toppers Barak Bravehearts in the semi-finals to reach the summit clash. The Dihing Patkai Riders also had a win-loss record of 5-5 in the league stage. They then beat second-placed Subansiri Champs in their semi-final encounter.

BRB vs DPR Match Details, Assam T20 2022

The final of the Assam T20 2022 between the Brahmaputra Boys and the Dihing Patkai Riders will be played on September 9 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. The game is set to take place at 10 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BRB vs DPR, Final, Assam T20 2022

Date & Time: September 9th 2022, 10 AM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Live Streaming: Fancode

BRB vs DPR Pitch Report

The track at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati is usually a good one to bat on, but the bowlers will be in the contest as well. The average first-innings score in the Assam T20 2022 at the venue is 132 runs.

Matches won by teams batting first: 16

Matches won by teams bowling first: 16

Average 1st-innings score: 132

Average 2nd-innings score: 118

BRB vs DPR Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Brahmaputra Boys: W, L, W, L, L

Dihing Patkai Riders: W, W, L, L, W

BRB vs DPR Probable Playing 11 today

Brahmaputra Boys injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

Brahmaputra Boys Probable Playing XI:

Roshan Topno (wk), Anurag Talukdar, Rishav Das (c), Pallavkumar Das, Gunjan Deka, Sibsankar Roy, Rituraj Biswas, Krishna Das, Sunil Lachit, Dipok Gohain, Rahul Singh.

Dihing Patkai Riders injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

Dihing Patkai Riders Probable Playing XI:

Nasir Ullah (wk), Sandip Paul Mazumdar, Nibir Deka, Aman Chetry, Pradyaun Saikia, Swarupam Purkayastha (c), Bikash Chetri, Nipan Deka, Abir Chakraborty, Mekhail Doley, Reshab Dipak.

Today’s BRB vs DPR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nasir Ullah (11 matches, 180 runs)

Nasir Ullah has fared decently with the bat in the Assam T20 2022, having mustered 180 runs in 10 innings. He has been safe behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter Pick

Rishav Das (11 matches, 333 runs)

Rishav Das has amassed 333 runs, including three fifties, at an average of 41.63 and a strike rate of 133.20.

Top All-rounder Pick

Swarupam Purkayastha (7 matches, 85 runs, 11 wickets)

Swarupam Purkayastha has made a significant impact despite playing just seven Assam T20 2022 matches. He has scored 85 runs and taken 11 wickets at an economy rate of 4.95.

Top Bowler Pick

Dipok Gohain (11 matches, 21 wickets)

Dipok Gohain is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 21 scalps at an economy rate of 6.60 in 11 matches.

BRB vs DPR match captain and vice-captain choices

Nipan Deka (11 matches, 151 runs, 14 wickets)

Nipan Deka has been in excellent form with both the bat and ball. He has scored 151 runs at a strike rate of 146.60 in addition to picking up 14 wickets at an economy rate of 5.61 in nine outings.

Sibsankar Roy (11 matches, 246 runs, 8 wickets)

Sibsankar Roy has accumulated 246 runs at a strike rate of 110.31 while also taking eight wickets at an economy rate of 5.17.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BRB vs DPR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Nipan Deka 151 runs & 14 wickets in 11 matches Sibsankar Roy 246 runs & 8 wickets in 11 matches Dipok Gohain 21 wickets in 11 matches Rishav Das 333 runs in 11 matches Swarupam Purkayastha 85 runs & 11 wickets in 7 matches

BRB vs DPR match expert tips

Players like Nipan Deka, Sibsankar Roy, and Swarupam Purkayastha have contributed effectively with both the bat and ball in the Assam T20 2022 and will be the top captaincy picks for the BRB vs DPR game. But with bowlers dominating proceedings, the likes of Dipok Gohain, Krishna Das and Bikash Chetri might also be crucial picks.

BRB vs DPR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

BRB vs DPR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Nasir Ullah

Batters: Pallavkumar Das, Rishav Das, Nibir Deka

All-rounders: Sibsankar Roy (vc), Swarupam Purkayastha, Rituraj Biswas, Bikash Chetri

Bowlers: Nipan Deka (c), Krishna Das, Dipok Gohain

BRB vs DPR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

BRB vs DPR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Nasir Ullah

Batters: Pallavkumar Das, Rishav Das, Aman Chetry

All-rounders: Sibsankar Roy, Swarupam Purkayastha (vc), Bikash Chetri

Bowlers: Nipan Deka, Krishna Das, Dipok Gohain (c), Abir Chakraborty

