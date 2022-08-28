BRB vs KAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam T20 2022 Match 11

The Brahmaputra Boys will take on Kaziranga Heroes in match number 11 of the Assam T20 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati on Monday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BRB vs KAH Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Brahmaputra Boys have been in dominant form in this tournament. They have won all three of their games by big margins. On the other hand, Kaziranga Heroes have lost all of their three matches and are reeling at the bottom of the points table.

BRB vs KAH, Match Details

The 11th match of the Assam T20 2022 between Brahmaputra Boys and Kaziranga Heroes will be played on 29th August 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BRB vs KAH

Date & Time: 29th August 2022 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The track at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati is usually a good one to bat on. However, teams that have batted first have won all the matches so far this season. The average first innings score in this tournament at this venue is 132.

Matches won by teams batting first: 7

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average 1st-innings score: 132

Average 2nd-innings score: 113

BRB vs KAH Form Guide (Last 3 Matches)

Brahmaputra Boys: W, W, W

Kaziranga Heroes: L, L, L

BRB vs KAH Probable Playing 11 today

Brahmaputra Boys Team News

No major injury news.

Brahmaputra Boys Probable Playing XI:

Anurag Talukdar (wk), Riyan Parag, Rishav Das (c), Gunjan Deka, Pallavkumar Das, Sibsankar Roy, Rituraj Biswas, Rahul Singh, Krishna Das, Dipok Gohain, Sunil Lachit.

Kaziranga Heroes Team News

No major injury news.

Kaziranga Heroes Probable Playing XI:

Kunal Sakia (wk), Romario Sharma, Nihar Deka, Nihar Narah, Danish Ahmed, Akash Sengupta, Jitu Ali, Roshan Alam, Kunal Sarma, Pritish Ray, Ziyad Zaman.

Today’s BRB vs KAH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kunal Sakia (3 matches, 58 runs)

Kunal Sakia has been in decent touch with the bat. He has mustered 58 runs in three games and he is very safe behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Riyan Parag (2 matches, 9 runs, 4 wickets)

Riyan Parag hasn't fired with the bat but he has been really good with the ball. The Assam star has taken four scalps at an economy of 7.13.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sibsankar Roy (3 matches, 77 runs, 2 wickets)

Sibsankar Roy can be very effective with both bat and ball. He has batted twice and has made 77 runs with the bat. In the only innings he bowled, he took 2/9 from three overs.

Top Bowler Pick

Dipok Gohain (3 matches, 8 wickets)

Dipok Gohain has bowled superbly and been amongst the wickets. He has picked up eight wickets at an economy rate of 5.23.

BRB vs KAH match captain and vice-captain choices

Rishav Das (3 matches, 186 runs)

Rishav Das has been in magnificent form with the bat. He has amassed 186 runs in three innings and has been dismissed only once. He has a strike-rate of 153.72 and has recorded two half-centuries so far.

Roshan Alam (3 matches, 9 wickets)

Roshan Alam is at the top of the wicket charts. He has taken nine wickets in the 11 overs he has bowled across three matches. He has an economy rate of 4.64.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BRB vs KAH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Rishav Das 186 runs in 3 matches Dipok Gohain 8 wickets in 3 matches Roshan Alam 9 wickets in 3 matches Akash Sengupta 20 runs & 3 wickets in 3 matches Sibsankar Roy 77 runs & 2 wickets in 3 matches

BRB vs KAH match expert tips

A balanced team covering all bases might be crucial for this game. While some batters have consistently got big scores, the bowlers have been the dominant performers in this tournament. Thus, the latter might be good captaincy picks.

BRB vs KAH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Brahmaputra Boys vs Kaziranga Heroes - Assam T20 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Kunal Sakia

Batters: Pallavkumar Das, Riyan Parag, Rishav Das, Romario Sharma

All-rounders: Sibsankar Roy, Akash Sengupta, Danish Ahmed

Bowlers: Krishna Das, Roshan Alam, Dipok Gohain

BRB vs KAH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Brahmaputra Boys vs Kaziranga Heroes - Assam T20 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Kunal Sakia, Anurag Talukdar

Batters: Riyan Parag, Rishav Das, Romario Sharma

All-rounders: Sibsankar Roy, Akash Sengupta, Danish Ahmed

Bowlers: Roshan Alam, Dipok Gohain, Rahul Singh

