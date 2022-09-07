BRB vs DPR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Assam T20, Match 30

Brahmaputra Boys (BRB) will lock horns with Dihing Patkai Riders (DPR) in the 30th match of the Assam T20 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Wednesday, September 7.
Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BRB vs DPR Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
Brahmaputra Boys are third in the points table, having won five out of their nine matches. They defeated Manas Tigers by six wickets in their last match.
Dihing Patkai Riders, on the other hand, are fourth in the standings, having won four out of their nine matches. They lost their last match against Barak Bravehearts by three wickets.
BRB vs DPR Match Details
The 30th match of the Assam T20 will be played on September 7 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. The match is set to take place at 12:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
BRB vs DPR, Assam T20, Match 30
Date and Time: 7th September, 2022, 12:30 pm IST
Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati
BRB vs DPR Pitch Report
The track at the Amingaon Cricket Ground is a bowling-friendly one, which will primarily assist the pacers. The initial phase will be crucial for both the teams as the batters will be seen struggling to score runs. All of the last three matches played at this venue have been won by sides bowling first.
Last 3 Matches (this tournament)
Matches won by batting first: 0
Matches won by bowling first: 3
Average first innings score: 114
Average second innings score: 115
BRB vs DPR Form Guide (Last 5 matches)
Brahmaputra Boys: W-L-L-L-L
Dihing Patkai Riders: L-L-W-L-W
BRB vs DPR probable playing 11s for today’s match
BRB Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
BRB Probable Playing 11
Roshan Topno (WK), Rishav Das (C), Pallavkumar Das, Neeraj Yadav, Sibsankar Roy, Dasarath Kumar, Pabitra Pator, Rahul Singh, Krishna Das, Dipok Gohain, Sunil Lachit
DPR Injury/Team News
No major injury updates
DPR Probable Playing 11
Nasir Ullah (C & WK), Shivam Mittal, Nibir Deka, Vijay Gautam, Aman Chetry, Senglong Rongpi, Nipan Deka, Abir Chakraborty, Bikash Chetri, Darshan Rajbongshi, Reshab Dipak
BRB vs DPR Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Nasir Ullah (9 matches, 178 runs, Strike Rate: 92.23)
Ullah is a reliable middle-order batter who can also help you fetch some crucial points from behind the stumps. He has scored 178 runs at a strike rate of 92.23 in nine outings.
Top Batter pick
Rishav Das (9 matches, 324 runs, Strike Rate: 136.71)
Das is the leading run-scorer for Brahmaputra Boys in the Assam T20 with 324 runs at a strike rate of 136.71 in nine matches.
Top All-rounder pick
Sibsankar Roy (9 matches, 216 runs and 8 wickets, Strike Rate: 115.51 and Economy Rate: 5.17)
Roy has been the match-winner for Brahmaputra Boys on multiple occasions in the Assam T20. Hence, he is a crucial pick in your fantasy team. He has scored 216 runs and also struck eight wickets in nine matches.
Top Bowler pick
Nipan Deka (9 matches, 98 runs and 12 wickets, Strike Rate: 134.25 and Economy Rate: 5.69)
Deka is a lethal bowler who can also contribute with the bat in the lower middle-order. He has scalped 12 wickets at an economy rate of 5.69 in nine matches, while also scoring 98 runs.
BRB vs DPR match captain and vice-captain choices
Rahul Singh
Singh should be the top-choice to lead your fantasy team in Wednesday's game as he can provide regular breakthroughs for Brahmaputra Boys. He has scalped 15 wickets at an economy rate of 4.94 in nine matches.
Pallavkumar Das
Das is an aggressive batter who cannot be overlooked for Wednesday's contest. He has scored 178 runs at a strike rate of 145.90 in nine matches.
5 Must-picks with players stats for BRB vs DPR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
BRB vs DPR match expert tips
Rahul Singh could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can help you fetch healthy points by picking up wickets in bulk.
BRB vs DPR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 30, Head to Head League
BRB vs DPR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Nasir Ullah
Batters: Pallavkumar Das, Rishav Das, Nibir Deka, Shivam Mittal
All-rounders: Sibsankar Roy, Aman Chetry
Bowlers: Nipan Deka, Dipok Gohain, Rahul Singh, Bikash Chetry
BRB vs DPR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 30, Grand League
BRB vs DPR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Nasir Ullah
Batters: Pallavkumar Das, Rishav Das, Shivam Mittal
All-rounders: Sibsankar Roy
Bowlers: Nipan Deka, Krishna Das, Dipok Gohain, Abir Chakraborty, Rahul Singh, Reshab Dipak