BRB vs KAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam T20 2021, Match 22

Brahmaputra Boys will take on Kaziranga Heroes in the 22nd match of the Assam T20 2021 at the Judges Field in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Having won four out of their seven games so far, Brahmaputra Boys are second in the table. They won their previous match by four wickets. Meanwhile, Kaziranga Heroes have had their fair share of ups and downs in the competition. With three wins from seven matches, they are just behind their opponents in the points table. Kaziranga defeated Manas Tigers in their last game.

BRB vs KAH Probable Playing 11 Today

BRB XI

Rishav Das (c), Mukhtar Hussain, Biplab Saikia, Sourav Kumar Saha (wk), Gunjan Deka, Krishna Das, Akash Chetri, Anurag Talukdar, Bishal Roy, Nilotpal Das, Kunal Sarma

KAH XI

Pritam Debnath, Danish Das, Amit Sinha (c), Abhilash Gogoi, Hrishikesh Tamuli (wk), Kalam Raiza, Ranjit Mali, Abhijit Barman, Shivam Mittal, Abit Chakraborty, Sandip Mazumder

Match Details

BRB vs KAH, Assam T20 2021, Match 22

Date and Time: 28th September, 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The track at the Judges Field is expected to be balanced and both bowlers and batters will have a major say in proceedings. Batters will need to bide their time before deciding to take on the bowlers.

Today’s BRB vs KAH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

H Tamuli has been in wonderful form with the bat and he will be expected to add a lot of points to your Dream11 Fantasy Side as a wicketkeeper-batter. He scored 30 runs in the last game.

Batters

D Das is a reliable batter who rarely squanders his wicket. He can play the big shots with ease. He proved his quality in the previous match once again and remained unbeaten on 71 to help his side cross the line.

All-rounders

A Gogoi is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. Gogoi has been the best bowler for his team in the competition and he could prove to be a fine captaincy choice for your BRB vs KAH Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has picked up 10 wickets in the competition already.

A Sinha can also prove to be the difference-maker in this game. He scored 9 runs and picked up 2 wickets in the previous encounter against Manas Tigers.

Bowlers

M Hussain is expected to lead the line with the ball for his side. He has picked up 11 wickets in seven matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in BRB vs KAH Dream11 prediction team

D Das (KAH) – 421 points

M Hussain (BRB) – 408 points

A Gogoi (KAH) – 399 points

A Sinha (KAH) – 320 points

R Das (BRB) – 303 points

Important stats for BRB vs KAH Dream11 prediction team

D Das: 231 runs and 3 wickets

M Hussain: 11 wickets

A Gogoi: 10 wickets

R Das: 192 runs

BRB vs KAH Dream11 Prediction Today

BRB vs KAH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Tamili, D Das, R Das, V Roy Jr, A Gogoi, A Sinha, K Das, M Hussain, P Sharma, K Raiza, K Sarma

Captain: D Das, Vice-Captain: M Hussain

BRB vs KAH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Tamili, D Das, P Debnath, N Das, V Roy Jr, A Gogoi, R Mali, K Das, M Hussain, P Sharma, A Chakraborty

Captain: A Gogoi, Vice-Captain: R Mali

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava