BRB vs KAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam T20 2021, Match 8

The Brahmaputra Boys will take on Kaziranga Heroes in the 8th match of the Assam T20 2021 at Judges Field in Guwahati on Tuesday.

The Brahmaputra Boys had their opening match abandoned because of rain. They will be looking forward to taking to the pitch in this game and assessing how the conditions work. Meanwhile, Kaziranga Heroes sealed a comfortable win in the previous match against Manas Tigers, winning it by 28 runs.

BRB vs KAH Probable Playing 11 Today

BRB XI

Anurag Talukdar (wk), Rishav Das (c), Chanakya Sharma, Mukhtar Hussain, Kunal Sarma, Biplab Saikia, Nilotpal Das, Bishal Roy, Sourav Saha, Gunjan Deka, Pushparaj Sharma.

KAH XI

Pritam Debnath, Denish Das, Bishal Saha, Amit Sinha (c), Abhilash Gogoi, Hrishikesh Tamuli (wk), Sandip Mazumder, Kalam Raiza, Ranjit Mali, Dasarath Kumar, Abhijit Barman.

Match Details

BRB vs KAH, Assam T20 2021, Match 8

Date and Time: 21st September, 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The track at Judges Field is expected to be balanced and both bowlers and batsmen will have a major say on proceedings. Batsmen will need to bide their time before deciding to take on the bowlers.

Today’s BRB vs KAH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

H Tamuli could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

D Das is a reliable batsman who rarely squanders his wicket. He can play big shots with ease. He scored a half-century in the first match.

All-rounders

A Gogoi is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He scored seven runs and also picked up a wicket in the first match. Gogoi followed that up with another three-wicket haul in the next game. He could prove to be a fine captaincy choice for your BRB vs KAH Dream11 Fantasy Side.

A Sinha can also prove to be the difference-maker in this game. He scored 33 runs and picked up a wicket in the previous match.

Bowlers

R Mali will be expected to lead the line with the ball for his side. He has picked up four wickets in the first two matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in BRB vs KAH Dream11 prediction team

A Gogoi (KAH) – 165 points

R Mali (KAH) – 142 points

A Sinha (KAH) – 114 points

D Das (KAH) – 86 points

D Kumar (KAH) – 66 points

Important stats for BRB vs KAH Dream11 prediction team

A Gogoi: 4 wickets

R Mali: 4 wickets

A Sinha: 55 runs and 1 wicket

D Das: 52 runs

D Kumar: 2 wickets

BRB vs KAH Dream11 Prediction Today

BRB vs KAH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Tamuli, D Das, B Saha, R Das, A Gogoi, A Sinha, B Saikia, C Sarma, R Mali, D Kumar, M Hussain

Captain: A Gogoi, Vice-Captain: A Sinha

BRB vs KAH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Tamuli, D Das, B Saha, B Roy, R Das, A Gogoi, A Sinha, C Sarma, R Mali, D Kumar, M Hussain

Captain: D Das, Vice-Captain: R Mali

Edited by Diptanil Roy