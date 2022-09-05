BRB vs KAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Assam T20 2022, Match 26

The Brahmaputra Boys (BRB) will take on the Kaziranga Heroes (KAH) in the 26th match of the Assam T20 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Monday, September 5. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BRB vs KAH Dream11 Prediction for today's match.

The Brahmaputra Boys have had an average tournament thus far, winning four of their seven games, but have suffered three losses in their last three consecutive games.

They will be hoping to get back on track against a struggling Kaziranga Heroes side that have lost six of their eight matches and are currently last in the points table.

BRB vs KAH, Match Details, Assam T20

The 26th match of the Assam T20 2022 between the Brahmaputra Boys and Kaziranga Heroes will be played on September 5 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. The game is set to take place at 12.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BRB vs KAH, Match 20, Assam T20 2022

Date & Time: September 5, 2022; 12.30 pm IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Live Streaming: Fancode

BRB vs KAH Pitch Report

The pitch at Amingaon Cricket Ground will favor batters more than bowlers since the ball comes onto the bat nicely. Spinners will likely come into the game in the second innings, and the wicket might slow down as the game progresses.

Last 5 matches at this ground:

Matches Won by Batting first: 3

Matches Won by Bowling first: 2

Average 1st innings score: 128

Average 2nd innings score: 120

BRB vs KAH Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Brahmaputra Boys: LLLWW

Kaziranga Heroes: LLWWL

BRB vs KAH Probable Playing XIs

Brahmaputra Boys injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

Brahmaputra Boys Probable Playing XI

Rishav Das (c), Rituraj Biswas, Sibsankar Roy, Pallavkumar Das, Krishna Das, Deepak Gohain, Gunjanjyoti Deka, Rahul Singh, Dasarath Kumar, Anurag Talukdar (wk), Pabitra Patoreka, Rahul Singh, Dasarath Kumar, Anurag Talukdar (wk), Pabitra Pator.

Kaziranga Heroes injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

Kaziranga Heroes Probable Playing XI

Kunal Saikia (c/wk), Danish Ahmed, Nihar Deka, Nihar Narah, Akash Sengupta, Roshan Alam, Pritish Ray, Bhargav Lahkar, Romario Sharma, Kunal Sarma, Rameez Rabbani.

BRB vs KAH Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kunal Saikia (123 runs in 8 matches, Average: 17.57)

Saikia has been a reliable batter for KAH and an effective wicketkeeper. He hasn't had many chances as he has fallen down the order, yet he has scored 123 runs in seven games.

Top Batter Pick

Rishav Das (245 runs in 7 matches, Average: 49.00)

Rishav has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for BRB, scoring 245 runs at an excellent average of 49.00 in seven games. This makes Usman a must-have in your BRB vs KAH Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sibsankar Roy (102 runs & 6 wickets in 7 matches, Average: 9.05 )

Despite being a batter, Sibsankar has proven his worth with the ball, picking up six wickets at an average of 9.05 in seven games, making him a must-have player for your fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Dipak Gohain (15 wickets in 7 matches, Average: 11.47)

Gohain has looked impressive with the ball, while also scoring crucial runs in the lower order. He has taken 15 wickets at an outstanding average of 11.47 and an economy rate of 6.79 in seven games, making him an excellent player to have in your fantasy team.

BRB vs KAH match captain and vice-captain choices

Romario Sharma

Romario Sharma is a talented batter who could be a great pick for the captain's role of your Dream11 fantasy team in this game. He generally bats in the top order and has scored 177 runs at an average of 22.13 in eight games.

Roshan Alam

Roshan has played brilliant cricket in the competition so far, taking crucial wickets in the middle overs and has taken 14 wickets at an excellent average of 12.85 in eight games. Given his current form and experience, he would be an excellent vice-captain for your fantasy team.

5 must-picks with player stats for BRB vs KAH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Pallav Das 150 runs in 7 games Krishna Das 12 wickets in 7 games Rahul Singh 12 wickets in 7 games Sibsankar Roy 149 runs & 6 wickets in 7 games Akash Chetri 8 wickets in 7 games

BRB vs KAH match expert tips 26th match, Assam T20

Krishna Das is an aggressive bowler who has played a key role in BRB's success. He has impressed with his ability to outplay batters from the first over and is also a handy batter.

BRB vs KAH Dream11 Prediction Team, 26th match, Head To Head

BRB vs KAH Head to Head

Wicketkeeper: Kunal Saikia

Batters: Rishav Das, Pallavkumar Das, Romario Sharma

All-Rounders: Sibsankar Roy, Danish Ahmed, Akash Sengupta

Bowlers: Krishna Das, Deepak Gohain, Roshan Alam, Rahul Singh

BRB vs KAH Dream11 Prediction Team, 26th match, Grand League

BRB vs KAH Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Kunal Saikia

Batters: Rishav Das, Pallavkumar Das, Romario Sharma

All-Rounders: Sibsankar Roy, Rituraj Biswas, Akash Sengupta

Bowlers: Krishna Das, Deepak Gohain, Roshan Alam, Rahul Singh

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das