BRB vs MTI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Assam T20 2022, Match 27

The Brahmaputra Boys (BRB) will take on the Manas Tigers (MTI) in the 27th match of the Assam T20 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Tuesday, September 6. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BRB vs MTI Dream11 prediction.

The Brahmaputra Boys started their Assam T20 2022 campaign with four wins in a row before succumbing to four consecutive losses. They are currently third in the points table. The Manas Tigers, meanwhile, are reeling at the bottom of the standings, having won just one out of their seven encounters. They will be desperate to turn things around today.

BRB vs MTI Match Details, Assam T20 2022

The 27th match of the Assam T20 2022 between the Brahmaputra Boys and Manas Tigers will be played on September 6 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BRB vs MTI, Match 27, Assam T20 2022

Date & Time: 6th September 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Live Streaming: Fancode

BRB vs MTI Pitch Report

The pitch at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati is usually a good one to bat on. But the bowlers will also find some assistance, with the average first-innings score in the Assam T20 2022 at the venue being 134 runs.

Matches won by teams batting first: 13

Matches won by teams bowling first: 13

Average 1st-innings score: 134

Average 2nd-innings score: 118

BRB vs MTI Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Brahmaputra Boys: L, L, L, L, W

Manas Tigers: W, L, L, L, L

BRB vs MTI Probable Playing 11 today

Brahmaputra Boys injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

Brahmaputra Boys Probable Playing XI:

Rishav Das (c), Anurag Talukdar (wk), Roshan Topno, Pallavkumar Das, Gunjan Deka, Rituraj Biswas, Sibsankar Roy, Dipok Gohain, Rahul Singh, Krishna Das, Sunil Lachit.

Manas Tigers injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

Manas Tigers Probable Playing XI:

Abhishek Thakuri (c & wk), Sourav Saha, Ishan Ahmed, Dibash Hazarika, Wasiqur Rahman, Arup Das, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Abhilash Gogoi, Hrishikesh Bora, Pritam Das, Jacky Ali.

Today’s BRB vs MTI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Wasiqur Rahman (7 matches, 221 runs)

Wasiqur Rahman is currently the fourth-highest run-getter in Assam T20 2022 with 221 runs at an average of 31.57 and a strike rate of 113.33.

Top Batter Pick

Pallavkumar Das (8 matches, 166 runs)

Pallavkumar Das has been in good form with the bat, amassing 166 runs at a strike rate of 144.35.

Top All-rounder Pick

Rajjakuddin Ahmed (8 matches, 129 runs, 4 wickets)

Rajjakuddin Ahmed has contributed effectively with both the bat and ball. He has made 129 runs at a strike rate of 135.79 in addition to taking four wickets.

Top Bowler Pick

Dipok Gohain (8 matches, 16 wickets)

Dipok Gohain has picked up 16 wickets in eight Assam T20 2022 matches at an economy rate of 6.95.

BRB vs MTI match captain and vice-captain choices

Sibsankar Roy (8 matches, 202 runs, 7 wickets)

Sibsankar Roy has scored 202 runs at a strike rate of 115.43 while also taking seven wickets at an economy rate of 4.50.

Rishav Das (8 matches, 259 runs)

Rishav Das is the third-leading run-scorer in the Assam T20 2022 with 259 runs at an average of 43.17 and a strike rate of 140.76.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BRB vs MTI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Sibsankar Roy 202 runs & 7 wickets in 8 matches Rishav Das 259 runs in 8 matches Pritam Das 9 wickets in 8 matches Dipok Gohain 16 wickets in 8 matches Rajjakuddin Ahmed 129 runs & 4 wickets in 8 matches

BRB vs MTI match expert tips

BRB players have performed better and will be amongst the top captaincy picks, with the likes of Sibsankar Roy and Rishav Das also being consistent. Meanwhile, bowlers like Dipok Gohain and Pritam Das may be the X-factors in the BRB vs MTI game.

BRB vs MTI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

BRB vs MTI Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Wasiqur Rahman

Batters: Pallavkumar Das, Rishav Das (vc), Dibash Hazarika

All-rounders: Sibsankar Roy (c), Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Rituraj Biswas

Bowlers: Pritam Das, Dipok Gohain, Abhilash Gogoi, Rahul Singh

BRB vs MTI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

BRB vs MTI Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Wasiqur Rahman

Batters: Pallavkumar Das, Rishav Das, Dibash Hazarika

All-rounders: Sibsankar Roy, Rajjakuddin Ahmed (vc), Arup Das, Rituraj Biswas

Bowlers: Pritam Das, Krishna Das, Dipok Gohain (c)

