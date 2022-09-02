BRB vs SBC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Assam T20 2022, Match 20

The Brahmaputra Boys (BRB) will take on the Subansiri Champs (SBC) in the 20th match of the Assam T20 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Friday (September 2). Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BRB vs SBC Dream11 prediction for today's match.

The Brahmaputra Boys started their season well, winning their first four games in a row, but have fallen behind in the last two games, losing heavily to DPR and BHB. They will look to change their strategy and game plan, and desperately need a win to get back on track.

Meanwhile, Subansiri Champs have had a mixed season, losing three games and winning three. Their recent victory over the Manas Tigers will undoubtedly help them keep their heads high in Friday's game.

BRB vs SBC, Match Details, Assam T20

The 20th match of the Assam T20 2022 between the Brahmaputra Boys and Subansiri Champs will be played on September 2 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. The game is set to take place at 12:30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BRB vs SBC, Match 20, Assam T20 2022

Date & Time: September 2, 2022; 12:30 pm IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Live Streaming: Fancode

BRB vs SBC Pitch Report

The pitch at the Amingaon Cricket Ground is well-balanced. With the new ball, the pacers are likely to see some action. Spinners could also have a few turns available, making the contest between the bat and the ball equal. Given the outcome of the previous five games, chasing should be the preferred option at the venue.

Last 5 matches at this ground:

Matches Won by Batting first: 1

Matches Won by Bowling first: 4

Average 1st innings score: 127

Average 2nd innings score: 118

BRB vs SBC Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Brahmaputra Boys: LLWWW

Subansiri Champs: WLWLL

BRB vs SBC Probable Playing XIs

Brahmaputra Boys injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

Brahmaputra Boys Probable Playing XI

Rishav Das (c), Rituraj Biswas, Sibsankar Roy, Pallavkumar Das, Krishna Das, Deepak Gohain, Gunjanjyoti Deka, Rahul Singh, Dasarath Kumar, Anurag Talukdar (wk), Pabitra Pator

Subansiri Champs injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

Subansiri Champs Probable Playing XI

Saahil Jain, Sumit Ghadigaonkar (wk), Ranjit Mali (c), Bishal Saha, Bikash Kurmi, Bishal Roy, Abdul Khureshi, Avinav Choudhury, Rohit Rowniar, Akash Chetri, Rabi Chetri

BRB vs SBC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sumit Ghadigaonkar (228 runs in 5 matches, Average: 57.00)

Sumit has been in the best form of his life, having scored back-to-back fifties. He leads the most runs charts with 228 runs in six games at an excellent average of 57.00, making him a multiplier pick to have on your BRB vs SBC fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Rishav Das (216 runs in 6 matches, Average: 54.00)

He has been in great form and has looked stunning with the bat in the competition so far, scoring 216 runs at a strike rate of 148.96, with a high score of 77*. He fell short in the previous game and will look to make up for it in the upcoming games.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sibsankar Roy (70 runs & 5 wickets in 6 matches, Average: 8.80 )

He's a fantastic all-rounder who has been consistent and could be a great pick for your BRB vs SBC Dream11 fantasy team. He has amassed 70 runs at a strike rate of 113.59 and has taken five wickets in six games so far in the competition.

Top Bowler Pick

Rahul Singh (12 wickets in 6 matches, Average: 9.75)

He has consistently proven his worth with the ball and has got batters into trouble with his left-arm orthodox bowling action. With 12 wickets in six games, he is currently the second-highest wicket taker. That makes him a must-have in your BRB vs SBC Dream11 fantasy team.

BRB vs SBC match captain and vice-captain choices

Deepak Gohain

Deepak has impressed with his bowling performances in the competition so far. He has scalped 11 wickets at an average of 14.18 in six games. Given the pitch's trustworthiness for spinners in the second game of the day, he is one to watch out for on.

Pallavkumar Das

He is a solid hitter for his team and has shown potential with the bat, having scored 149 runs at a strike rate of 155.20 in his last six games. He is the perfect choice for the role of vice-captaincy for today's outing.

5 must-picks with player stats for BRB vs SBC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Krishna Das 10 wickets in 6 games Mukhtar Hussain 6 wickets in 4 games Saahil Jain 139 runs in 6 games Bishal Roy 137 runs in 6 games Rituraj Biswas 106 runs in 6 games

BRB vs SBC match expert tips 20th match, Assam T20

Krishna Das has been fantastic with the ball and has provided consistent breakthroughs. His pace and variations have served him well thus far, and he is expected to take a couple of wickets in today's game.

BRB vs SBC Dream11 Prediction Team, 20th match, Head To Head

BRB vs SBC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Sumit Ghadigaonkar

Batters: Rishav Das, Pallavkumar Das, Saahil Jain

All-Rounders: Sibsankar Roy, Bishal Roy, Abdul Khureshi

Bowlers: Krishna Das, Deepak Gohain, Avinav Choudhury, Rahul Singh

BRB vs SBC Dream11 Prediction Team, 20th match, Grand League

BRB vs SBC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Sumit Ghadigaonkar

Batters: Rishav Das, Pallavkumar Das, Saahil Jain

All-Rounders: Sibsankar Roy, Rituraj Biswas, Abdul Khureshi

Bowlers: Krishna Das, Deepak Gohain, Akash Chetri, Rahul Singh

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee