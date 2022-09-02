BRB vs SBC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Assam T20 2022, Match 20

The Brahmaputra Boys (BRB) will take on the Subansiri Champs (SBC) in the 20th match of the Assam T20 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Friday (September 2). Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BRB vs SBC Dream11 prediction for today's match.
The Brahmaputra Boys started their season well, winning their first four games in a row, but have fallen behind in the last two games, losing heavily to DPR and BHB. They will look to change their strategy and game plan, and desperately need a win to get back on track.
Meanwhile, Subansiri Champs have had a mixed season, losing three games and winning three. Their recent victory over the Manas Tigers will undoubtedly help them keep their heads high in Friday's game.
BRB vs SBC, Match Details, Assam T20
The 20th match of the Assam T20 2022 between the Brahmaputra Boys and Subansiri Champs will be played on September 2 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. The game is set to take place at 12:30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: BRB vs SBC, Match 20, Assam T20 2022
Date & Time: September 2, 2022; 12:30 pm IST
Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati
Live Streaming: Fancode
BRB vs SBC Pitch Report
The pitch at the Amingaon Cricket Ground is well-balanced. With the new ball, the pacers are likely to see some action. Spinners could also have a few turns available, making the contest between the bat and the ball equal. Given the outcome of the previous five games, chasing should be the preferred option at the venue.
Last 5 matches at this ground:
Matches Won by Batting first: 1
Matches Won by Bowling first: 4
Average 1st innings score: 127
Average 2nd innings score: 118
BRB vs SBC Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)
Brahmaputra Boys: LLWWW
Subansiri Champs: WLWLL
BRB vs SBC Probable Playing XIs
Brahmaputra Boys injury/team news
No major injury concerns.
Brahmaputra Boys Probable Playing XI
Rishav Das (c), Rituraj Biswas, Sibsankar Roy, Pallavkumar Das, Krishna Das, Deepak Gohain, Gunjanjyoti Deka, Rahul Singh, Dasarath Kumar, Anurag Talukdar (wk), Pabitra Pator
Subansiri Champs injury/team news
No major injury concerns.
Subansiri Champs Probable Playing XI
Saahil Jain, Sumit Ghadigaonkar (wk), Ranjit Mali (c), Bishal Saha, Bikash Kurmi, Bishal Roy, Abdul Khureshi, Avinav Choudhury, Rohit Rowniar, Akash Chetri, Rabi Chetri
BRB vs SBC Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Sumit Ghadigaonkar (228 runs in 5 matches, Average: 57.00)
Sumit has been in the best form of his life, having scored back-to-back fifties. He leads the most runs charts with 228 runs in six games at an excellent average of 57.00, making him a multiplier pick to have on your BRB vs SBC fantasy team.
Top Batter Pick
Rishav Das (216 runs in 6 matches, Average: 54.00)
He has been in great form and has looked stunning with the bat in the competition so far, scoring 216 runs at a strike rate of 148.96, with a high score of 77*. He fell short in the previous game and will look to make up for it in the upcoming games.
Top All-rounder Pick
Sibsankar Roy (70 runs & 5 wickets in 6 matches, Average: 8.80 )
He's a fantastic all-rounder who has been consistent and could be a great pick for your BRB vs SBC Dream11 fantasy team. He has amassed 70 runs at a strike rate of 113.59 and has taken five wickets in six games so far in the competition.
Top Bowler Pick
Rahul Singh (12 wickets in 6 matches, Average: 9.75)
He has consistently proven his worth with the ball and has got batters into trouble with his left-arm orthodox bowling action. With 12 wickets in six games, he is currently the second-highest wicket taker. That makes him a must-have in your BRB vs SBC Dream11 fantasy team.
BRB vs SBC match captain and vice-captain choices
Deepak Gohain
Deepak has impressed with his bowling performances in the competition so far. He has scalped 11 wickets at an average of 14.18 in six games. Given the pitch's trustworthiness for spinners in the second game of the day, he is one to watch out for on.
Pallavkumar Das
He is a solid hitter for his team and has shown potential with the bat, having scored 149 runs at a strike rate of 155.20 in his last six games. He is the perfect choice for the role of vice-captaincy for today's outing.
5 must-picks with player stats for BRB vs SBC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips
BRB vs SBC match expert tips 20th match, Assam T20
Krishna Das has been fantastic with the ball and has provided consistent breakthroughs. His pace and variations have served him well thus far, and he is expected to take a couple of wickets in today's game.
BRB vs SBC Dream11 Prediction Team, 20th match, Head To Head
Wicketkeeper: Sumit Ghadigaonkar
Batters: Rishav Das, Pallavkumar Das, Saahil Jain
All-Rounders: Sibsankar Roy, Bishal Roy, Abdul Khureshi
Bowlers: Krishna Das, Deepak Gohain, Avinav Choudhury, Rahul Singh
BRB vs SBC Dream11 Prediction Team, 20th match, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Sumit Ghadigaonkar
Batters: Rishav Das, Pallavkumar Das, Saahil Jain
All-Rounders: Sibsankar Roy, Rituraj Biswas, Abdul Khureshi
Bowlers: Krishna Das, Deepak Gohain, Akash Chetri, Rahul Singh