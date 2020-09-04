BRCC vs ALCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Rome Match - Sept 4th, 2020

The final ECS T10 Rome game of the day features Brescia Cricket Club as they take on Asian Latina Cricket Club at the Roma Capannelle Cricket Club.

Both teams have underwhelmed so far with only one win between them. While Asian Latina have shown glimpses of what they are capable of despite losing all their games, Brescia CC's performance against Roma CCC should give them much needed confidence ahead of this game.

While the odds are stacked against Asian Latina, they will be looking to prove a point at the expense of Brescia, who are in the running for a playoff spot. With both sides likely to field their strongest sides on Friday, another entertaining game beckons in Rome.

Squads to choose from

Brescia Cricket Club

Qulb Sajjad, Dullu Yasir Nawaz, Babar Hussain, Ammad Alam Khan, Javed Muhammaad, Imad Khan, Basharat Ali, Imran Naveed, Naveed Chaudhary, Naseer Hussain, Rizwan Muhammad

Asian Latina Cricket Club

Jaswant Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Dharminder Singh, Hashmat Dhindsa, Gurmukh Singh, Dharam Kulvir, Lakhwinder Pal, Gagandeep Singh, Rishpal Singh, Kumar Manoj, Gursewak Singh, Gurdip Singh, Sarbjit Kumar, Jatinder Sharma, Amandeep Singh, Sukhbir Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Ranjodh Singh, Muhammad Saeed, Awan Ahmad, Hossain Mubarak

Predicted Playing XI

Brescia Cricket Club

Q Sajjad, N Hussain, Y Nawaz, B Hussain, A Khan, J Muhammaad, I Khan, B Ali, I Naveed, N Chaudhary, S Khan

Asian Latina Cricket Club

G Singh, R Singh, D Singh, S Singh, D Kulvir, L Pal, C Singh, A Singh, H Dhindsa, G Singh, M Saeed

Match Details

Match: Brescia Cricket Club vs Asian Latina Cricket Club

Date: 4th August 2020, at 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground, Rome

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground is a tad on the slower side with teams struggling to get going in the middle overs. In addition, the pacers have enjoyed bowling in the powerplay overs with some swing on offer.

However, the dimensions of the boundary should play into their hands with batsmen also being rewarded for playing the ball late. Both teams will look to bat first and look to make good use of the conditions first-up.

ECS T10 Rome Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BRCC vs ALCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Hussain, B Ali, I Naveed, D Singh, A Singh, I Khan, C Singh, H Dhindsa, S Khan, J Muhammad and L Pal

Captain: S Khan, Vice-Captain: A Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Y Nawaz, B Ali, I Naveed, S Singh, A Singh, I Khan, C Singh, H Dhindsa, S Khan, J Muhammad and L Pal

Captain: S Khan, Vice-Captain: B Ali