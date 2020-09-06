BRCC vs JJB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Rome Match - Sept 6th, 2020

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club and Brescia Cricket Club lock horns in the third-place playoff of the ECS T10 Rome League on Sunday.

Both teams came agonizingly close to getting a win earlier in the day. While Janjua Brescia put in a lacklustre bowling performance in their failed defence of 95, Brescia CC were undone by a superb batting display by Jorawar Singh.

Although both sides have won a few games in the competition, Brescia CC will head into this game as the favourites owing to their power-packed batting unit.

However, Janjua have also shown glimpses of what they are capable of with the ball and should prove to be a handful for their city rivals. All in all, a mouthwatering clash beckons with both sides looking to end their season on a high.

Squads to choose from

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club

Rehman Abdul, Hamza Saad, Zain Ul Abdeen, Bachittar Singh, Zahid Ali, Adnan Ali, Naeem Ahmad, Muhammad Saqib, Muhammad Yaseen, Suleman Ali, Waseem Ahmad, Shueb Khan, Gurjinder Singh, Hasnat Ahmed, Usama Munir

Brescia Cricket Club

Qulb Sajjad, Yasir Nawaz, Babar Hussain, Ammad Alam Khan, Javed Muhammaad, Imad Khan, Basharat Ali, Imran Naveed, Naveed Chaudhary, Naseer Hussain, Rizwan Muhammad.

Predicted Playing XI

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club

Z Ali, A Ali, N Ahmad, M Saqib, A Rehman, M Yaseen, W Ahmad, Z Abdeen Ul, H Ahmed, G Singh, H Saad

Brescia Cricket Club

N Hussain, B Hussain, Y Nawaz, Q Sajjad, N Chaudhary, S Khan, A Khan, J Muhammad, B Ali, I Khan and I Naveed

Match Details

Match: Janjua Brescia Cricket Club vs Brescia Cricket Club

Date: 6th September 2020, at 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground, Rome

Pitch Report

A decent pitch awaits the two sides with the ball coming onto the bat fairly well. However, the batsmen should keep an eye out for the spinners, who have done well in the middle overs.

With change of pace being a handy asset on this surface, the pacers should also prove to be a handful towards the end of the innings.

100 should be a competitive total in Rome with the conditions not likely to change much during the game.

ECS T10 Rome Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BRCC vs JJB Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Hussain, H Ahmed, S Khan, N Ahmad, B Ali, Z Ali, A Khan, J Muhammad, I Naveed, I Khan and M Yaseen

Captain: B Ali, Vice-Captain: H Ahmed

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Hussain, H Ahmed, S Khan, N Ahmad, B Ali, W Ahmad, A Khan, Z Abdeen Ul, I Naveed, I Khan and M Yaseen

Captain: H Ahmed, Vice-Captain: A Khan