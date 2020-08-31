BRCC vs RBCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Rome Match - Aug 31st, 2020

ECS T10 Rome Dream11 Fantasy Prediction

The third ECS T10 Rome League game of the day sees Brescia Cricket Club taking on Rome Bangla Cricket Club at the Roma Capannella Cricket Ground.

Rome Bangla Cricket Ground come into the ECS tournament with a lot of expectations on their shoulders and rightly so. With a solid unit on paper, Rome Bangla are one of the more-fancied teams in the competition. They will be up against Brescia CC who will look to inflict an upset on Rome Bangla and set the tone for the rest of their ECS campaign.

Although the odds are stacked against Brescia, the nature of the T10 format should play into their hands, giving them a fair chance at victory. With either side looking for an all-important win, another highly entertaining game in the ECS beckons on Monday.

Squads to choose from

Brescia Cricket Club

Qulb Sajjad, Yasir Nawaz, Babar Hussain, Ammad Alam Khan, Javed Muhammaad, Imad Khan, Basharat Ali, Imran Naveed, Naveed Chaudhary, Naseer Hussain, Rizwan Muhammad.

Rome Bangla Cricket Club

Kadir Abdul, Ahmed MD Rahat, Amin Munsurul, Bhomic Chandra Bikash, Sharif SM Raihan, Ahmed Anik, Ahmed Rajib, Monsur Mojammel, Dewpura Tinusha, Chowdhury Shoel Ahmed, Miah Alamin, Hossain Fahad, Tariqul Islam, Guneththi Ravidu, Hossain Mohammed Mihir, Dewan Rana, Rahaman Saidur, Hossain MD Bilal Bhuyain.

Predicted Playing XI

Brescia Cricket Club

Y Nawaz, N Hussain, B Ali, R Muhammad, N Chaudhary, Q Sajjad, A Khan, I Khan, J Muhammad, S Khan and A Abbas.

Rome Bangla Cricket Club

R Saidur, K Abdul, D Tinusha, C Ahmed, M Alamin, A Rahat, H Fahad, H Bhuiyan, A Anik, M Mojammel and D Rana.

Match Details

Match: Brescia Cricket Club vs Rome Bangla Cricket Club.

Date: 31st August 2020 (at 4:30 PM IST).

Venue: Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground, Rome.

Pitch Report

A decent batting track beckons in Rome, with help on offer for the bowlers as well. While the batsmen should be wary of inconsistent bounce and a hint of swing with the new ball, they should be able to play their natural games from the word go. With the conditions not likely to change much during the game, both teams will ideally want to bat first and put on at least 85 on the board.

ECS T10 Rome Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ECS T10 Rome BRCC vs RBCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Saidur, B Ali, D Tinusha, K Abdul, R Muhammad, A Rahat, H Bhuiyan, Q Sajjad, A Anik, M Mojammel and S Khan.

Captain: A Rahat, Vice-Captain: B Ali.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Y Nawaz, B Ali, D Tinusha, K Abdul, R Muhammad, A Rahat, A Khan, Q Sajjad, A Anik, M Mojammel and J Muhammad.

Captain: B Ali, Vice-Captain: Q Sajjad.