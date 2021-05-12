BRD vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Prague Match - May 13th, 2021

Brno Raiders will face Bohemian CC in the 37th match of the ECS T10 Prague at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague.

Brno Raiders are having a horrible season as they languish at the bottom of the points table, having lost all the matches they've played thus far.

In their previous outing against Bohemian CC, the latter side scored 94 runs from their 10 overs. Coming out to bat, they put on a horrible display as they were bundled out for 53 runs. They were officially knocked out of the event and stand no chance of making it to the playoffs.

Bohemian CC stands third in the points table with two victories in six games. They emerged victorious in their last encounter against Brno Raiders. Saqlain Mukhtar and Zahid Mahmood were brilliant with the bat scoring 39 and 32, respectively to help the team build on a challenging total.

Saurabh Kakaria scalped three wickets to guide his team home with those two full points.

Squads to choose from

Brno Raiders: Arunkumar Vasudevan (c), Ashish Matta, Aamir Husain, Jaipal Singh Rathore, Muhammad Ansar, Raghavendra Singh, Sudeep Roy, Saqib Sadiq, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Piyush Tripathi, Amit Vyas, Praveen Prasad, Suresh Ramarao, Chirag Kheradiya, Ajinkya Dhamdhere, Hari Krishna Pitta, Naveen Joseph, Cecil Sundaram, Kushal Mishra, Deelan Vadher

Bohemian CC: Javed Iqbal, Abul Farhad, Sazib Bhuiyan, Zahid Mahmood, Ali Waqar, MD Mohiuddin, Ravindra Singh Bist, Saqlain Mukhtar, Imran ul-Haq, Muhammad Nabeel, Muhammad Zubair, Pratap Jagtap, Waheed ur-Rehman, Waseem Khan, Arif Javed, Saurabh Kakaria, GM Hasanat, Muhammad Usman, Philip Katon, Amin Hossa

Probable Playing XIs

Brno Raiders

Arunkumar Vasudevan, Amir Husain, Naveen Joseph, Ajinkya Dhamdhere, Muhammad Ansar, Ashish Matta, Hari Krishna Pitta, Raghavendra Singh, Suresh Ramarao, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Kushal Mishra

Bohemian CC

Javed Iqbal, Saqlain Mukhtar, Zahid Mahmood, Imran-ul-Haq, Muhammad Nabeel, Muhammad Zubair, Pratap Jagtap, Ali Waqar, Waheed ur-Rehman, Saurabh Kakaria, GM Hasanat

Match Details

Match: Brno Raiders vs Bohemian CC, Match 37

Date and Time: May 13th 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Vinor Cricket Ground is suitable for fast bowlers, with enough bounce and swing on offer. Spinners will have zero to no assistance throughout the game.

Batters might enjoy batting during the second half of the match, with shorter boundaries coming to their rescue.

BRD vs BCC Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

BRD vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Saqlain Mukhtar, Zahid Mahmood, Ashish Matta, Javed Iqbal, Amir Husain, Arunkumar Vasudevan, Saurabh Kakaria, Ali Waqar, Waheed ur-Rehman, Suresh Ramarao

Captain: Saurabh Kakaria Vice-captain: Javed Iqbal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Nabeel, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Pratap Jagtap, Saqlain Mukhtar, Zahid Mahmood, Ashish Matta, Javed Iqbal, Arunkumar Vasudevan, Saurabh Kakaria, Ali Waqar, Raghavendra Singh

Captain: Saqlain Mukhtar Vice-captain: Ali Waqar