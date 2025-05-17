BRD vs GRS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies T20 Cool & Smooth 2025, Match 3

The third match of the West Indies T20 Cool & Smooth 2025 will see Brownhill Dolphins (BRD) squaring off against Government Road Stingrays (GRS) at the Warner Park in Basseterre on Sunday, May 18. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BRD vs GRS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Brownhill Dolphins lost their first match to Sandy Point Snappers by 12 runs as they failed to chase a target of 125 runs. Government Road Stingrays, on the other hand, had a pathetic 2024 season as they lost all five of their matches.

These two teams have played two matches against each other. Brownhill Dolphins have won both matches.

BRD vs GRS Match Details

The third match of the West Indies T20 Cool & Smooth 2025 will be played on May 18 at the Warner Park in Basseterre. The game is set to take place at 12:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BRD vs GRS, 3rd Match

Date and Time: 18th May 2025, 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre

Pitch Report

The pitch at Warner Park in Basseterre is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Brownhill Dolphins and Sandy Point Snappers, where a total of 223 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets in a rain-affected affair.

BRD vs GRS Form Guide

BRD - L

GRS - Will be playing their first match

BRD vs GRS Probable Playing XI

BRD Playing XI

No injury updates

Colin Archibald ©, Jaden Carmichael, Micah Mckenzie, Rajani Didder, Deran Benta, Zachary Carter, Israel Morton, Shaquan Pemberton, J’HadoneHerbert, Tyrese Jeffers(wk), Jedd Joseph

GRS Playing XI

No injury updates

Mikyle Louis ©, Demari Benta, Tjhari Clarke, Rasheed Eddy, Javid Edwards, Joshua Grant, Tristan Hanley, Hakeem Harvey, Tyrel Mills, Kimani Nisbett, Stephan Pascal

BRD vs GRS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Pascal

S Pascal is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. R Didder is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

M Louis

M Louis and R Powell are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. M Louis is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. S Pemberton is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

I Joseph

I Joseph and C Archibald are the best all-rounders for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. I Joseph will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He smashed 15 runs and took 2 wickets in the last match. K Nisbett is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

M McKenzie

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Carmichael and M McKenzie. Both bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. M McKenzie will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He took 5 wickets in the last match. T Hanley is another good bowler for today's match.

BRD vs GRS match captain and vice-captain choices

I Joseph

I Joseph is one of the most crucial picks from Brownhill Dolphins as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He smashed 15 runs and took 2 wickets in the last match.

C Archibald

C Archibald is another crucial pick from the Brownhill Dolphins squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and bowl some overs. He smashed 51 runs in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for BRD vs GRS, 3rd Match

J Carmichael

C Archibald

I Joseph

M McKenzie

K Nisbett

Brownhill Dolphins vs Government Road Stingrays Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Brownhill Dolphins vs Government Road Stingrays Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Pascal

Batters: M Louis, R Powell, S Pemberton

All-rounders: C Archibald, I Joseph, Z Carter, K Nisbett

Bowlers: J Carmichael, M McKenzie, T Hanley

Brownhill Dolphins vs Government Road Stingrays Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Pascal

Batters: M Louis, R Powell

All-rounders: C Archibald, I Joseph, Z Carter, K Nisbett, A Willet

Bowlers: J Carmichael, M McKenzie, J Edwards

