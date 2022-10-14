BRD vs GUJ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022, Elite Group D

Baroda (BRD) will take on Gujarat (GUJ) in the Elite Group D match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 on Friday at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the BRD vs GUJ Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch reports, and playing 11s.

Baroda lost their last match against Saurashtra by four wickets and are currently second in the group points table. Gujarat's last match was abandoned due to rain.

Gujarat will give it their all to open their account, but Baroda is a relatively better team and is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BRD vs GUJ Match Details

The Elite Group D match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 will be played on October 14 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. The game is set to take place at 4:30 PM. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BRD vs GUJ, Elite Group D Match

Date and Time: 14th October 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Bihar and Nagaland, where a total of 150 runs were easily chased.

BRD vs GUJ Form Guide

BRD - W L

GUJ - N/R

BRD vs GUJ Probable Playing XI

BRD Playing XI

No major injury updates

Vishnu Solanki (wk), Mitesh Patel, Ambati Rayudu, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Harsh Desai, Safvan Patel, Krunal Pandya, Atit Sheth, Ninad Rathva, Kartik Kakade, Chinta Gandhi

GUJ Playing XI

No major injury updates

Het Patel (wk), Priyesh Patel, Priyank Panchal, Chirag Gandhi, Urvil Patel, Vishal Jayswal, Piyush Chawla, Ripal Patel, Tejas Patel, Hardik Patel, Chintan Gaja

BRD vs GUJ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

V Solanki

V Solanki, who has played exceptionally well in the last few domestic matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. M Patel is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

A Rayudu

A Rayudu and P Panchal are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. C Gandhi is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

K Pandya

K Pandya and P Chawla are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Sheth is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

R Kalaria

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Kalaria and V Aaron. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. C Gaja is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BRD vs GUJ match captain and vice-captain choices

K Pandya

K Pandya will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He can be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams. He scored 17 runs and took 2 wickets in the last match against Saurashtra.

V Solanki

Since the pitch is good for batters, you can make V Solanki the captain of the grand league teams. He will bat in the top order and can play crucial innings in today's match. He smashed 51 runs in just 33 balls against Saurashtra.

5 Must-Picks for BRD vs GUJ, Elite Group D Match

K Pandya

P Chawla

V Solanki

A Rayudu

M Patel

Baroda vs Gujarat Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bowl both in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Baroda vs Gujarat Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: V Solanki, M Patel

Batters: C Gandhi, A Rayudu, P Panchal

All-rounders: K Pandya, A Sheth, P Chawla

Bowlers: C Gaja, V Aaron, R Kalaria

Baroda vs Gujarat Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: V Solanki, M Patel

Batters: B Pania, A Rayudu, P Panchal

All-rounders: K Pandya, A Sheth, P Chawla

Bowlers: C Gaja, L Meriwala, R Kalaria

