BRD vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match – Jan 18, 2021

Baroda will lock horns with Gujarat in a Round V - Elite Group C match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the F B Colony Ground in Vadodara on Monday.

Baroda are placed atop the Elite Group C points table courtesy of wins from all four of their games so far. They registered a massive 60-run victory over Maharashtra in their last match. Baroda will be missing the services of their star all-rounder Krunal Pandya, who has left the Baroda camp to attend his father's funeral.

Gujarat, on the other hand, are placed at the third position in the Elite Group C points table having won three of their four games. They are coming off a win in their last match against Chhattisgarh by 8 wickets. The Axar Patel-led side will need to be at their best to defeat the table-toppers.

This encounter promises to be an exciting affair between two evenly matched sides.

Squads to choose from

Baroda

Kedar Devdhar (C & WK), Ninad Rathva, Vishnu Solanki, Krunal Pandya, Smit Patel (WK), Bhanu Pania, Atit Sheth, Babashafi Pathan, Lukman Meriwala, Karthik Kakade, Chintal Gandhi, Bhargav Bhatt, Pratik Keshavlal Ghodadra, Dhruv Patel, Mohit Mongia, Pratyush Kumar, Soyeb Sopariya and Abhimanyu Rajput.

Gujarat

Axar Patel (C), Priyank Panchal, Piyush Chawla, Manprit Juneja, Chintan Gaja, Chirag Gandhi, Roosh Kalaria, Kshitij Patel, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Jayveer Parmar, Hardik Patel, Ripal Patel, Tejas Patel, Urvil Patel, Priyesh Patel (WK) and Dhruv Raval (WK).

Advertisement

Predicted Playing-11s

Baroda

Kedar Devdhar (C), Ninad Rathva, Vishnu Solank, Smit Patel (WK), Bhanu Pania, Atit Sheth, Babashafi Pathan, Lukman Meriwala, Karthik Kakade, Bhargav Bhatt, Abhimanyu Rajput.

Gujarat

Axar Patel (C), Piyush Chawla, Manprit Juneja, Chintan Gaja, Chirag Gandhi, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Hardik Patel, Ripal Patel, Tejas Patel, Urvil Patel, Dhruv Raval (WK).

Match Details

Match: Baroda vs Gujarat

Date: 18th January 2021, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: F B Colony Ground, Vadodara.

Pitch Report

Looking at the previous matches played at this venue, the wicket is more suited for the batsmen. Teams have been able to put healthy scores on the board while batting first and the same have been chased down with ease as well. The last three Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy games played at this venue were won by the chasing teams.

BRD vs GUJ Dream11 Fantasy suggestions

BRD vs GUJ Dream11 Fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dhruv Raval, Kedar Devdhar, Chirag Gandhi, Ninad Rathva, Vishnu Solanki, Axar Patel, Piyush Chawla, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Atit Sheth, Lukman Meriwala.

Captain: Axar Patel. Vice-Captain: Lukman Meriwala.

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dhruv Raval, Kedar Devdhar, Ripal Patel, Chirag Gandhi, Ninad Rathva, Vishnu Solanki, Axar Patel, Piyush Chawla, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Babashafi Pathan, Lukman Meriwala.

Captain: Kedar Devdhar. Vice-Captain: Chirag Gandhi.