BRD vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 Elite Group B Match

Round 4 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 will see Karnataka (KAR) take on Baroda (BRD) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Monday.

Karnataka have been the time to beat in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with three wins in three games so far. Riding on the exploits of their bowling attack, Karnataka will be keen to solidify their standing at the top of the Elite Group B points table. However, they face a strong Baroda side who have been a touch iconsistent this season. With both teams looking well-matched on paper, a cracking game of cricket beckons in Guwahati.

BRD vs KAR Probable Playing 11 Today

KAR XI

Devdutt Padikkal, BR Sharath (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey (c), Karun Nair, Aniruddha Joshi, Krishnappa Gowtham, J Suchith, KC Cariappa, Darshan MB and Vijaykumar Vyshak

BRD XI

Kedar Devdhar, Vishnu Solanki (wk), Krunal Pandya (c), Bhanu Pania, Parth Kohli, Ninad Rathva, Dhruv Patel, Atit Sheth, Karthik Kakade, Ansh Patel and Lukman Meriwala

Match Details

BRD vs KAR, Round 4, Elite Group B, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

Date and Time: 8th November 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Pitch Report

A competitive track is expected in Guwahati with help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. With the pacers expected to get the ball swinging, the batters need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. However, the pitch should ease out a touch as the match progresses. The spinners will look to make use of the turn available off the surface, making for a good contest in the middle overs. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 140-150 being a decent total at the venue.

Today’s BRD vs KAR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Vishnu Solanki: Vishnu Solanki has been fairly good with the bat for Baroda at the top of the order. However, he is due for a big knock alongside Kedar Devdhar. Although BR Sharath has been in decent form, his batting position in the Karnataka set-up is a drop-off, paving the way for Solanki's inclusion in the BRD vs KAR Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Mayank Agarwal: Although Mayank Agarwal has shown flashes of brilliance with the bat, he is still searching for a big score at the top of the order. While the likes of Devdutt Padikkal and Manish Pandey are also decent options, Agarwal is a must-have in your BRD vs KAR, given his experience and ability to take on the bowlers early in the innings.

All-rounder

Krunal Pandya: Although Krunal Pandya is one of the best all-rounders in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he hasn't really delivered with the bat despite batting at number three. But he has picked up six wickets in three games, holding him in good stead and making him one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

KC Cariappa: KC Cariappa's variations have served him and Karnataka well, even keeping Shreyas Gopal out of the side. With conditions also favoring the spinners in Guwahati, he should pick up a wicket or two against Baroda in this fixture.

Top 3 best players to pick in BRD vs KAR Dream11 prediction team

Krunal Pandya (BRD)

Mayank Agarwal (KAR)

Devdutt Padikkal (KAR)

Important stats for BRD vs KAR Dream11 prediction team

Manish Pandey - 137 runs in 3 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 matches

Krunal Pandya - 6 wickets in 3 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 matches

Devdutt Padikkal - 218 runs in 6 Syed Mushtaq Ali 2020-21 matches

BRD vs KAR Dream11 Prediction Today (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021)

BRD vs KAR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Devdhar, M Agarwal, V Solanki, D Padikkal, A Sheth, K Gowtham, K Pandya, N Rathva, KC Cariappa, M Darshan and L Meriwala

Captain: M Agarwal. Vice-captain: K Devdhar

BRD vs KAR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Devdhar, M Agarwal, V Solanki, M Pandey, A Sheth, K Gowtham, K Pandya, K Kakade, KC Cariappa, M Darshan and L Meriwala

Captain: M Agarwal. Vice-captain: K Pandya

Edited by Samya Majumdar