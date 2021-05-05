BRD vs PCK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Prague Match - May 5th, 2021

The Brno Raiders will take on the Prague CC Kings in the 12th match of the ECS T10 Prague on Wednesday.

The Brno Raiders will be starting their ECS T10 Prague campaign today, with the game in question being their second of the day. They will take on Bohemain CC in their first match on Wednesday. The Brno Raiders ended their ECS T10 Prague campaign on a strong note last year, winning their final two matches.

Prague CC Kings, on the other hand, have already played twice in the ECS T10 Prague this season, winning one and losing the other. They will head into today's game on the back of a seven-wicket win over Bohemian CC.

Squads to choose from:

Brno Raiders

Arunkumar Vasudevan (c), Ashish Matta, Aamir Husain, Jaipal Singh Rathore, Muhammad Ansar, Raghavendra Singh, Sudeep Roy, Saqib Sadiq, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Piyush Tripathi, Amit Vyas, Praveen Prasad, Suresh Ramarao, Chirag Kheradiya, Ajinkya Dhamdhere, Hari Krishna Pitta, Naveen Joseph, Cecil Sundaram, Kushal Mishra, Deelan Vadher

Prague CC Kings

Aakash Parmar, Arun Ashokan, Prakash Sadasivan, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Ali Sittar, Charles Croucher, Sameera Maduranga, Sivagnanam Gnanatheeswaran, Suditha Udugala, Keyur Mehta, Kushal Mendon, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Smit Patel, Surya Rengarajan, Hilal Ahmad, Sudhir Gladson

Predicted Playing XIs

Brno Raiders

Arunkumar Vasudevan (c), Muhammad Ansar, Naveen Joseph, Ajinkya Dhamdhere, Aamir Husain, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Piyush Tripathi, Ashish Matta, Praveen Prasad, Jaipal Singh Rathore, Raghavendra Singh

Prague CC Kings

Aakash Parmar, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Arun Ashokan, Kushal Mendon, Smit Patel, Hilal Ahmad, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Ali Sittar, Sameera Maduranga, Keyur Mehta, Sivagnanam Gnanatheeswaran

Match Details

Match: Brno Raiders vs Prague CC Kings, 12th Match

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Date and Time: 5th May, 2021, 6:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague favors the bowlers, especially the pacers, who can extract a lot of seam movement and bounce off the surface. The average score in the T10 format at the venue is 41 runs.

ECS T10 Prague Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (BRD vs PCK)

BRD vs PCK Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Prague

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Ahmad, S Wickramasekera, S R Sundareswaran, A Ashokan, N Joseph, K Mehta, S Patel, A K Vasudevan, S Maduranga, R Singh, J S Rathore

Captain: S Wickramasekera. Vice-captain: K Mehta

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Ahmad, S Nagaraj, S Wickramasekera, S R Sundareswaran, A Ashokan, K Mehta, S Patel, A K Vasudevan, S Maduranga, R Singh, J S Rathore

Captain: A Ashokan. Vice-captain: S Patel